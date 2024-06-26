Global Stucco Market Competitive Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2030, Featuring Key Players Sika, Dryvit Systems, Saint-Gobain, STO, CEMEX, Holcim, Mapei, Omega Products, Boral and Knauf Group

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Stucco Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis & Growth Opportunity: 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Stucco Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% to reach US$ 14.6 Billion in 2030.



Increasing construction activities, particularly in the residential sector, coupled with rising renovation and remodeling projects, are expected to boost demand for stucco materials. Additionally, the growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability in building construction is likely to fuel the adoption of stucco as an eco-friendly exterior finish.

Cement is expected to remain dominant whereas admixture & plasticizers will be the fastest-growing materials in the market during the forecast period



In terms of material, the stucco market is segmented into cement, aggregates, admixtures & plasticizers, and others. Cement is expected to remain dominant whereas admixtures & plasticizers will be the fastest-growing material type in the market during the forecast period. Cement is known for its ability to withstand harsh weather conditions, including extreme temperatures and precipitation, providing long-lasting protection for structures. Admixtures on the other hand offer specific advantages, such as improved insulation and potential cost-effectiveness.



Insulated stucco is expected to remain the leading and faster-growing product in the market during the forecast period



In terms of product, the market is segmented into traditional and insulated. Insulated stucco is expected to remain the leading and fastest-growing product type in the market during the forecast period. Insulated stucco is a comparatively better energy-efficient option that helps keep the air cooler in the summer and heats the air in the winter, making it popular in the construction of energy-efficient buildings. It allows for the incorporation of additional design elements such as keystones, cornerstones, or other decorative accents on the exterior.



Concrete is projected to maintain a share of over 50% throughout the forecast period



In terms of base, the market is segmented into concrete, masonry, and others. Concrete is projected to maintain a share of over 50% throughout the forecast period. Concrete bases are highly durable, weather-resistant, and on top of it cost-effective. All these properties ensure a longer lifespan for the stucco, making it resistant to cracks, impact, and weathering.



Residential market is expected to be the bigger demand generator for stucco during the forecast period



In terms of application, the market is segmented into residential and commercial. The residential market is expected to be the bigger demand generator for stucco during the forecast period. Stucco has become one of the most common exterior materials for new single-family homes in the past few years. The single-family home market is an important and dominant market for stucco cladding. In commercial applications, stucco is primarily employed in government institutions, office buildings, and architectural buildings.



North America is estimated to take the lion's share whereas Asia-Pacific is likely to remain the fastest-growing market during the forecast period



In terms of region, North America is estimated to take the lion's share whereas Asia-Pacific is likely to remain the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The growth of the North American market is driven by the presence of many regional players and the growing demand for stucco in the USA and Canada. On the other hand, the rapid growth of emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific (India) is propelling the region's status as the fastest-growing market.



Key Players



The market is highly fragmented with the presence of over 200 players across the region. Most of them are working with industry stakeholders to develop innovative products (stucco with integrated insulation, and stucco panels) that meet the market requirements.



The following are the key players in the stucco market:

Sika AG

Dryvit Systems, Inc.

Saint-Gobain S.A

STO SE & Co. KGaA

CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V.

Holcim Limited

Mapei, S.p.A.

Omega Products International

Boral Limited

Knauf Group

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary: A Bird's Eye View of the Market



2. Market Environment Analysis: Study of Factors Affecting the Market Dynamics

2.1. Supply Chain Analysis (Identification of Key Players/Materials across the Value Chain)

2.2. PEST Analysis (List of All Factors Directly or Indirectly Affecting the Market Demand)

2.3. Industry Life Cycle Analysis (Current and Future Lifecycle Stage of the Market)

2.4. Key Trends (Key Industry as well as Market Trends Shaping the Market Dynamics)

2.5. Market Drivers (Study of Drivers and their Short- and Long-Term Impacts)

2.6. Market Challenges (Study of Factors Hindrance the Adoption/Growth)



3. Stucco Market Assessment (2018-2030) (US$ Billion and Billion Square Feet)

3.1. Contribution of Stucco in the Building Materials Market

3.2. Stucco Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Billion Square Feet)

3.3. Market Scenario Analysis: Growth Trajectories in Different Market Conditions

3.4. COVID-19 Impact Assessment and Expected Recovery Curve



4. Stucco Market Segments' Analysis (2018-2030) (US$ Billion and Billion Square Feet)

4.1. Material-Type Analysis

4.1.1. Cement: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Billion Square Feet)

4.1.2. Aggregates: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Billion Square Feet)

4.1.3. Admixtures & Plasticizers: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Billion Square)

4.1.4. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Billion Square Feet)

4.2. Product-Type Analysis

4.3. Base-Type Analysis

4.4. Application-Type Analysis

4.5. Regional Analysis



5. Competitive Analysis

5.1. Degree of Competition (Current Stage of Competition based on Market Consolidation)

5.2. Competitive Landscape (Benchmarking of Key Players in Crucial Parameters)

5.3. Market Share Analysis (Key Players and their Respective Shares)

5.4. Product Portfolio Mapping (Map their Presence in Different Market Categories)

5.5. Geographical Presence (Map their Geographical Presence)

5.6. M&As, JVs, Collaborations, Strategic Alliances, etc. (Map All the Major M&As and JVs)

5.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis (A Bird's Eye View of the Overall Competitive Landscape)



6. Strategic Growth Opportunities

6.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

6.2. Emerging Trends (Key Trends that May Shape the Market Dynamics in the Future)

6.3. Key Success Factors (KSFs) (Identifying Some Factors that May Help Companies to Gain Business)



7. Company Profiles of Key Players

