Konica Minolta Healthcare and Apollo Enterprise Imaging Partner to Provide Enterprise-Wide Clinical Workflows and Image-Enabled EMR

WAYNE, N.J., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas announced today a strategic partnership with Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp to offer a full enterprise-wide, multi-specialty clinical workflow solution augmenting the proven Exa® Platform, an integrated PACS, RIS and Billing solution with a single database across all modules. Exa Platform customers will now benefit from interoperability and connectivity enabling every clinical department throughout the enterprise to securely acquire, manage, and access all clinical content through arcc®, The Apollo Repository for Clinical Content. The partnership will unite all patient information across clinical specialties, including from non-DICOM devices, for a longitudinal, image-enabled electronic medical record (EMR).



Konica Minolta and Apollo are collaborating with AWS for the cloud-based integration of the Exa Platform and arcc using AWS HealthImaging (AHI). Utilizing AWS’ AHI services allows Konica Minolta and Apollo to focus on delivering production workflow software and clinical functionality for imaging customers with AHI managing the infrastructure, including Platform as a Service (PaaS). Customers gain advantages from the expanded depth of a comprehensive solution.

The Exa Platform provides a single database and single application across all modules, driving efficiencies and eliminating redundancies. Fast, secure access to images from anywhere using Server-Side Rendering and a Diagnostic Zero Footprint Viewer with full toolsets is a hallmark of the Exa Platform.

"Our partnership with Apollo brings together two industry leading Healthcare IT solution providers with a shared vision of interoperability, enabling our customers with seamless access to all their clinical data," said Kevin Chlopecki, Chief Operating Officer, Konica Minolta Healthcare HCIT. "With Apollo and Konica Minolta having an existing partnership with AWS, customers benefit from a unified cloud platform ensuring high performance, reliability, security and scalability."

arcc serves as a cornerstone for health systems, managing clinical workflows that cannot be handled by a VNA or viewer alone. arcc facilitates the organization and accessibility of medical imaging data and digital asset management across multiple image generating departments. By consolidating image viewing onto a unified interface, arcc streamlines clinical workflows, enhances efficiency and fosters seamless collaboration throughout the healthcare ecosystem.

Apollo Founder and CEO, Mark Newburger, said, "We look forward to collaborating with Konica Minolta Healthcare. This partnership will enable us to offer a complete multidisciplinary medical imaging ecosystem by integrating our innovative VNA and digital asset management platform with Konica Minolta Healthcare’s diagnostic imaging expertise."

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. The company’s focus is to contribute to life changing advances through the transformation of primary imaging, allowing the invisible to be seen. Primary imaging, the most commonly used medical imaging technologies, include X-ray, ultrasound and imaging management systems. By advancing these readily available technologies, we can bring greater diagnostic capabilities to the greatest number of people.

With 150 years of endless innovation, imaging is in Konica Minolta’s DNA. From roots as a camera and film manufacturer, the company has cultivated its own technologies and continues to evolve techniques for visualizing what is not visible. Innovation allows the company to be a strong strategic partner, understanding what value means to customers and how Konica Minolta’s innovations can address specific needs and lead to better decisions, sooner.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a division of Konica Minolta, Inc. For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, or visit https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us.

Contact:

Mary Beth Massat

224.578.2388

mbmassat@massatmedia.com

https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us

About Apollo Enterprise Imaging

Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp has been at the forefront of enterprise clinical image management & workflow solutions, with over 30 years of experience in healthcare IT. Specializing in comprehensive digital imaging management and archiving systems for the healthcare sector, Apollo provides a state-of-the-art, cloud-based, multidisciplinary medical imaging platform for care collaboration. Apollo's approach aids health systems to establish a consistently comprehensive patient profile across all medical specialties to enable a multidisciplinary medical imaging ecosystem.

Contact:

Lisa Haas

Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp

703.260.1873

lhaas@apolloei.com

www.apolloei.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7db28a43-d5f3-4d57-a6fe-5211636edeed