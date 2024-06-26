GRN Holding Corporation Announces Rebranding to Marijuana Inc. Under the Leadership of the “Henry Ford of the Marijuana Industry,” Donald Steinberg

ESTERO, Fla., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- GRN Holding Corporation, (OTC: GRNF) is proud to announce its strategic rebranding to Marijuana Inc. (www.marijuanainc.com) to signal a new era of growth and innovation in the global cannabis industry. This transformation is led by the renowned CEO, Donald Steinberg, whose illustrious career in the marijuana sector spans over five decades.

Donald Steinberg: Recognized as the "Henry Ford of the Marijuana Industry.”

Donald Steinberg, documented in multiple books for his pioneering efforts in the marijuana industry, has a storied history that sets him apart from all others in the field. In the 1980s, Steinberg was recognized by Centac, a U.S. government agency, as the largest importer of marijuana into the United States in the 1970s and the largest U.S. distributor. His unmatched ability to build and scale massive global organizations is showcased in his extensive experience and achievements, which continued in all avenues he has pursued as a disruptive entrepreneur.

A notable moment in his career was featured in an interview with American journalist and talk show host Charlie Rose, who highlighted his significant contributions and insights into the marijuana industry. A “teaser” excerpt of Steinberg’s interview with Rose can be viewed at the following link: https://youtu.be/AgqYZr-fZFc.

Being described as “The Henry Ford of the Marijuana Industry” and the “Inventor of the Marijuana Industry” by investigative journalist James Mills exemplifies the impact Steinberg has made on the marijuana industry. Nearly half of the U.S. now legalizes marijuana for recreational use with even more states decriminalizing marijuana or approving its use for medical purposes. Building this foundation was not without risk. Steinberg, like others, was punished for his highly successful efforts in bringing full freighters of marijuana directly into ports across America for distribution.

Since then, Steinberg has been quiet about his past and has worked to successfully build innovative and disruptive businesses unrelated to marijuana, showcasing his expertise as an honest and intelligent businessman in a multitude of areas. Today, for the first time, he is opening up about his trailblazing past in the marijuana industry of the United States, in order to propel Marijuana Inc. to the forefront of the global market.

Steinberg's Vision for Marijuana Inc.

In the 1990s, Steinberg co-founded One World Communications, one of the world’s largest affiliate marketing companies in the international telecom industry, boasting over 200,000 members across more than 30 countries. His visionary approach continued in 2008 when he co-founded Medical Marijuana Inc., the first company on a U.S. stock exchange dedicated to the marijuana industry.

“As many countries relax their laws on marijuana, I see an opportunity to be involved at the beginning of a new chapter in the marijuana industry. Moving ahead with this idea, I formed Marijuana Inc., took control of an existing public company and merged the two entities to pursue growth opportunities. The name change has been filed and we are awaiting final approval from OTC now,” said Steinberg.

Global Expansion with Legendary Seeds

During this time, Legendary Seeds, a Colombian company formed by Andres Perez and One World Legends, has been at the forefront of producing a wide variety of Landrace strains and well-known hybrids. One World Legends, led by Rocky Petrullo, has supplied Legendary Seeds with the genetics to produce these strains, including Panama Red, Acapulco Gold, Mowie Wowie, and many more. Gaining approval from the Colombian government to export started two years ago, and is now in the final stages, marking a significant milestone in the global marijuana market.

Conclusion

Under Steinberg’s leadership, Marijuana Inc. is poised to revolutionize the marijuana industry once again by leveraging his extensive experience, innovative vision, and strategic global partnerships. Stay tuned for further updates as Marijuana Inc. continues to make strides in becoming a leading global provider of premium cannabis products.

About GRN Holding Corporation

GRN Holding Corporation is a publicly quoted company focused on the global distribution and sale of marijuana in jurisdictions where it is legal. The company collaborates with marijuana farmers to distribute high-grade, affordable marijuana to legal consumers, wholesalers and retailers. With a team of seasoned professionals experienced in the publicly traded marijuana space, GRN Holding Corporation is committed to driving industry innovation and growth.

About Marijuana Inc.

Marijuana Inc. was founded by Donald Steinberg and is dedicated to providing high-quality cannabis products at competitive prices. The company focuses on controlling the quality of seeds, growing practices, distribution and delivery to consumers. Through their branded and curated heirloom collections, Marijuana Inc. aims to offer unique strains that stand out in the market, ensuring quality, variety, and fair pricing.

For more information, visit: www.marijuanainc.com

About One World Legends (OWL)

One World Legends has sourced many landrace strains for growing in Colombia. Through OWL’s licensed grow and export partners the company brings a Marijuana World Tour to its customers offering genetics from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Jamaica, Mexico, Colombia, Hawaii, Panama and the United States. Since OWL’s partners grow their cannabis genetics in a laboratory with tissue culture, they can fulfill orders for identical THC products weekly, monthly, yearly, and for decades with the same genetic characteristics. Because the genetics are also landrace strains, the tissue culture process also serves as protection for their genetic collection. They are currently growing tissue culture in Colombia of 17 strains as part of their global launch.

For more information, visit: www.oneworldlegends.com

About Legendary Seeds

Marijuana Inc. and One World Legends Inc (OWL) are working with licensed Colombian cultivator Andres Perez in a joint venture. Perez states that after nearly two years of genetics testing, growing, and plant selection he has submitted the first of several planned joint government agronomic evaluations required for export licenses.



“We have successfully culminated our first agronomic evaluation trials (called PEAs) in which we observed and tested 10 different cannabis strains representing a mix of world cannabis genetics, seven of these being psychoactive and three being non-psychoactive (CBD and CBG).

The results of this first trial were exciting as it demonstrated the stability and uniformity of our genetics and their adaptation to the Caribbean environment,” said Perez. “As we expected, Northern Lights, Girl Scout Cookies and Hawaiian Maui performed at peak, leaving us with a great sense of what these strains are capable of. Great bud formation, high trichomes density, intense fruity aroma and bright colors are just a few of the attributes that these strains possess. Likewise, Lemon G, ACDC and Cherry Blossom have nothing to envy to our psychoactive genetics. These strains go far in taste and smell, nothing compared to the hay-like, woody taste of the hemp varieties found around the globe, while hitting under the desired 0.3% of THC. These for sure will have a great impact in helping patients worldwide as smokeable CBD and CBG. We are very excited about our first PEA results, and we are proud to become one of the few companies in Colombia to go this far. This is just the tip of the iceberg.”

About Charlie Rose

Charlie Rose is an esteemed American television interviewer and journalist known for his in-depth and thoughtful interviews with influential figures in various fields, including politics, entertainment and business. Over his career, Rose hosted "The Charlie Rose Show," a long-running PBS program where he engaged guests in profound discussions, earning a reputation for his incisive questioning and ability to elicit candid responses. His work has been recognized with numerous awards, solidifying his legacy as one of the most respected interviewers in American broadcast journalism.

About James Mills

James Mills was an American author, journalist and screenwriter. He is best known for his extensive investigation into international drug trafficking, which culminated in his book "The Underground Empire: Where Crime and Governments Embrace." Published in 1986, this book was based on Mills' in-depth work with Centac, a now-defunct U.S. government agency tasked with dismantling major drug cartels in the 1970s. Mills was invited to speak at a U.S. House Committee hearing in 1986 regarding DEA agent Kiki Camarena's murder. Mills passed away Dec. 4, 2011, in Saint-Laurent-du-Var, France​.

