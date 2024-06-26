Global Autologous Stem Cell & Non-Stem Cell Therapies Market: $5.5B in 2024 to $22.2B by 2029, CAGR 32.3% | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market is experiencing significant growth, with revenue expected to rise from $5.5 billion in 2024 to $22.2 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 32.3%. Key drivers include increasing regulatory approvals for autologous CAR T cell therapies, rising R&D investments, and growing demand for personalized medicines. However, challenges such as competition from allogeneic therapies, stringent regulatory guidelines, and reimbursement complexities pose barriers. Opportunities lie in outsourcing manufacturing activities to streamline costs and navigate regulatory landscapes. North America currently leads the market, driven by substantial investments and a robust presence of major industry players like Gilead Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Johnson & Johnson. The market's dynamics reflect a strong focus on expanding therapeutic applications, particularly in oncology, amidst evolving regulatory landscapes and technological advancements.

Autologous Non-Stem Cell Therapies Lead Market Growth in 2023, Fueled by Cancer Treatments

Autologous non-stem cell therapies, including CAR T cell-based therapies and Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) therapies, dominated the market in 2023. Increasing applications in cancer treatment and ongoing R&D investments support their market expansion.

Cancer Indications Propel Fastest Growth in Autologous Therapies Market

The cancer indication segment of the autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market grew significantly in 2023, driven by advancements in autologous CAR T cell therapies for diseases like multiple myeloma and leukemia. Ongoing research aims to expand these therapies to treat solid tumors, further boosting market growth.

Hospitals & Clinics Lead Utilization of Autologous Therapies, Driving Market Demand

Hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest share of the autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market in 2023. Their use in treating both cancer and non-cancer diseases, alongside rising global cancer cases and the demand for personalized medicines, supports market expansion.

North America Dominates Autologous Therapies Market, Fueled by R&D Investments

North America, led by the US and Canada, holds the largest regional share in the autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market. Government funding, awareness of alternative medicines, and the presence of major players like Bristol-Myers Squibb and Gilead Sciences contribute to market growth.

Europe Shows Strong Growth in Autologous Therapies Market, Supported by Research Investments

Europe is the second-largest market for autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies, driven by academic and research institute presence, increasing investments by key players like Novartis AG, and a focus on R&D for cell-based therapies development.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. Leads Autologous Therapies Market in 2023

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US) held a prominent position in the autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market in 2023. Known for FDA-approved treatments like YESCARTA and TECARTUS, the company operates globally with manufacturing facilities across several countries, including the US, Ireland, and Canada.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's Impact on Autologous Therapies Market

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US) emerged as a major player in the autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market in 2023. The company's portfolio includes biopharmaceutical products and CAR-T cell therapies like ABECMA and BREYANZI, approved for various hematological malignancies, supported by manufacturing facilities in multiple countries.

Novartis AG's Role in Driving Autologous Therapies Market Growth

Novartis AG (Switzerland) plays a significant role in the autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market through its innovative medicines segment. Kymriah, a leading autologous CAR T-cell therapy for leukemia and lymphoma, underscores the company's global presence and strategic collaborations in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa.

