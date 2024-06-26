Specialists in Gastroenterology and GI Alliance Begin Prescribing Groundbreaking Rezdiffra for Fatty Liver Disease

St. Louis, MO, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialists in Gastroenterology (SIG) and GI Alliance are excited to announce that Dr. Leonard Weinstock and other GI Alliance gastroenterologists are now actively prescribing Rezdiffra for the treatment of noncirrhotic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis. Rezdiffra, a groundbreaking medication, has recently become available and offers new hope for patients suffering from this serious liver condition.

According to liverfoundation.org , more than 100 million people in the U.S. have some type of liver disease and do not know they have it. If left untreated, liver disease leads to liver failure and liver cancer.

About Rezdiffra

Rezdiffra (resmetirom) is the first medication of its kind, specifically approved for use alongside diet and exercise to treat adults with NASH with stages F2 to F3 fibrosis. Just released in May, Rezdiffra has demonstrated significant efficacy in reducing liver scarring, a major advancement for patients with this progressive and potentially life-threatening disease.

Clinical Impact

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) can advance to NASH, leading to liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, and eventually, the need for a liver transplant. Rezdiffra represents a significant breakthrough as it not only helps in reducing liver fat but also decreases existing scar tissue. In clinical trials, more than a quarter of patients treated with Rezdiffra showed a reduction in liver fibrosis, compared to only 9% in the placebo group.

Dr. Leonard Weinstock, a leading gastroenterologist at Specialists in Gastroenterology – a proud partner of GI Alliance , the leading gastroenterology practice in the U.S. – has already prescribed Rezdiffra to his patients, with miraculous results.

“This is a monumental step forward in treating NASH,” says Dr. Weinstock. “While it’s promising to see such a significant reduction in fibrosis, the high cost of the medication remains a concern. Insurance companies must provide better coverage so more patients can benefit from this wonderful treatment.”

Addressing Treatment Costs

The cost of Rezdiffra, approximately $46,000 per year, poses a significant barrier to many patients, says Dr. Weinstock. Although some insurance plans offer partial coverage, the out-of-pocket expenses can still be substantial. Dr. Weinstock's patients were informed by their insurance company that the best deal available was $10,000 covered by insurance, leaving a $36,000 burden on the patient. "This was unacceptable,” says Dr. Weinstock. “Usually, Medicare and Medicaid offer better coverage for new medications than commercial insurance; it’s crucial that we advocate for better insurance support to ensure that all patients who need this medication can access it." The drug company has announced that there would be a variety of assistance programs based on income.

About Specialists in Gastroenterology and GI Alliance

Specialists in Gastroenterology, located in St. Louis, Missouri, and GI Alliance, the nation’s leading physician-led gastroenterology practice, are committed to providing cutting-edge treatments and compassionate care for patients with gastrointestinal disorders. With the introduction of Rezdiffra, SIG and GI Alliance reaffirm their dedication to advancing patient care through innovative solutions.

About Dr. Leonard Weinstock

Dr. Leonard Weinstock is a world renowned gastroenterologist at Specialists in Gastroenterology (SIG) in St. Louis. With extensive experience and a commitment to advancing gastrointestinal health, Dr. Weinstock is at the forefront of innovative treatments for liver diseases, including NASH.

For more information about Dr. Leonard Weinstock and Specialists in Gastroenterology, please visit Specialists in Gastroenterology .

“Together, we can raise awareness, advocate for better access to life-saving medications, and support those affected by fatty liver disease.”

For more information about Rezdiffra, treatment options for NASH, or to interview Dr. Weinstock, please contact:

