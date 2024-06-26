Cellebrite Announces Availability of Industry-Leading Endpoint Inspector SaaS Solution on Amazon Web Services Marketplace

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, announced today that its Endpoint Inspector SaaS, the Company’s real-time data access, collection and analysis solution, is now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace (Nasdaq: AMZN).



Endpoint Inspector SaaS, part of Cellebrite’s award-winning Case-to-Closure platform, empowers private sector corporate investigators and eDiscovery practitioners to securely collect and analyze data in real-time from a wide range of remote devices and computers. By leveraging the AWS cloud infrastructure, businesses can manage their targeted data collection activities seamlessly, allowing for faster extraction of critical information and ultimately deeper insights into corporate digital investigations and e-discovery.

With Endpoint Inspector SaaS, corporate IT teams and internal investigators can streamline the remote collection and processing of data in investigations into fraud, intellectual property theft, financial crimes and other forms of potential employee misconduct. It also enables cybersecurity and risk management teams to automatically collect and review activity when security incidents occur. With employees often working in hybrid environments, Endpoint Inspector SaaS represents an effective, efficient solution for quick, relevant and targeted consent-based data collection for computer, mobile, cloud and cloud workplace applications, without requiring employees to bring their devices into a corporate office location.

AWS customers can simply and quickly deploy Endpoint Inspector SaaS, through the AWS Marketplace Management Portal. The AWS Marketplace also allows customers to automate billing and track payments through AWS.

“In any investigation, speed and accuracy are paramount,” said Ronnen Armon, Cellebrite’s Chief Products and Technology Officer. “Enterprise customers already enjoy the benefit of both and bringing it to the AWS Marketplace doubles down on how quickly custodians can access and collect data to protect their organizations.”

Endpoint Inspector SaaS is Cellebrite’s second solution in the AWS Marketplace following Guardian. The Company’s continued role in the Amazon Partner Network helps customers in their efforts to reduce risk, increase collaboration and decrease hardware and system maintenance costs.

Learn more about Cellebrite Endpoint Inspector SaaS.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Investigative platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on X at @Cellebrite.

About Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions

In a world that’s evolving rapidly, Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions looks beyond the horizon to design solutions to keep data within reach, transform it and reveal important insights to protect your business and employees. From headquarters to home office, e-discovery professionals and corporate investigators can access endpoints anywhere with Cellebrite’s enterprise solution offerings.

Media

Victor Cooper

Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations

Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com

+1 404.804.5910

Investor Relations

Andrew Kramer

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@cellebrite.com

+1 973.206.7760