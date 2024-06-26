Owl Cyber Defense & Curtiss-Wright Announce Successful Integration of CDFMV Video Cross Domain Solution on Rugged PacStar Servers

Columbia, MD, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Cyber Defense Solutions (“Owl”), the global market leader in trusted cross domain data transfer for critical networks, and Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions Division (“Curtiss-Wright”), the trusted, proven leader in communications and processing systems for the tactical edge, today announced the successful integration of Owl’s U.S. Government-approved CDFMV video cross domain solution and Curtiss-Wright’s PacStar® 454 GPU-enhanced rugged, small form-factor server. This groundbreaking combination has the potential to significantly enhance the voice and video ISR capabilities of U.S. tactical operations, providing low-SWaP, secure, and reliable full-motion video transfer in the most demanding environments.

Key features of the integrated solution include:

RTB-Compliant Video Filtering: CDFMV processes and filters video data frame-by-frame, ensuring mission integrity and mitigating threats such as embedded steganography.

CDFMV processes and filters video data frame-by-frame, ensuring mission integrity and mitigating threats such as embedded steganography. Compact, Efficient, Power: The PacStar 454’s low size, weight, and power requirements make it ideal for deployment in challenging and mobile environments.

The PacStar 454’s low size, weight, and power requirements make it ideal for deployment in challenging and mobile environments. Robust Performance: Despite its compact form factor, the PacStar 454 offers powerful processing capabilities to enable CDFMV’s inspection and filtering on multiple simultaneous video streams.

During the Cross Domain Technical Forum, June 25-26, 2024, in Laurel, MD, for which Owl is the featured event sponsor, a live demonstration of the integrated joint Owl/Curtiss-Wright solution will be presented in the Owl booth, featured in the lobby of the Kossiakoff Conference and Education Center at the John’s Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab. For more information or to schedule a demonstration, please contact Owl at owlcyberdefense.com/contact-us/ or Curtiss-Wright at www.curtisswrightds.com/contact.

The integrated solution leverages the power of Owl’s CDFMV cross domain solution software to provide real-time, high-definition video streaming with unmatched security and data filtering. CDFMV is the only full-motion video (FMV) transfer cross domain solution with RTB-compliant filtering approved for deployment in the U.S. DOD and Intelligence Community (IC), supporting multiple simultaneous HD video streams & KLV metadata.

“Integrating CDFMV with the Curtiss-Wright PacStar servers marks a significant milestone in our joint commitment to developing the next generation of flexible, accredited cross domain solution technology for tactical defense applications,” said Scott Orton, CEO of Owl. “The combined solution holds the promise to facilitate faster intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance from the tactical edge to strategic command centers, coalition partners, and forward deployed cooperative systems.”

Complementing CDFMV is the Curtiss-Wright PacStar 454, a high-performance virtualization and compute platform for hosting intensive applications like graphics, video processing, and AI in a compact, quick setup, rugged form factor. This tactical server boasts a minimal footprint, making it ideal for mobile operations and installations where space and power are at a premium. Despite its small size, it delivers robust processing power, ensuring seamless operation and real-time data processing capabilities.

“We’re very excited to be offering the Owl V2CDS on our PacStar 453 and 454 servers that include built-in GPU acceleration,” said Brian Perry, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions Division. “V2CDS is the leading solution for comprehensive information sharing across security domains while maintaining the important contextual communication offered in voice and video communication. Together, this solution allows for rapid dissemination of information from data sources to inform C2 operations from HQ to the edge.”

In addition, the two companies have tested and verified the cross domain voice, video, and structured data capabilities of Owl V2CDS solution on the PacStar 453 small form-factor server, as well as integration with Owl data diodes, including XD Verge protocol-filtering diodes (PFD) for use in high-threat network cross domain connections. The PacStar 453 is similar in size and function to the PacStar 454 with lower-scale, lower-SWaP performance.

About Owl

Owl Cyber Defense has spent the last 25 years securing the world’s most sensitive networks with advanced, proven cross domain solutions, data diodes, and security services. Certified by the U.S. government, independent testing authorities, and international standards bodies, Owl is trusted by clients worldwide in defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure to secure the network edge and enable controlled data transfers. Owl is a portfolio company of U.S.-based private equity firm, DC Capital Partners. Learn more at owlcyberdefense.com/.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of approximately 8,600 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright, headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina, has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

NOTE: All trademarks, trade names, product names, or logos mentioned or used are the property of their respective owners.