Plastic Additive Market Thrives with Rising Demand in Packaging, Construction, and Automotive Sectors Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The plastic additive market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 45,595.6 million in 2024. By 2034, it is projected to grow further, reaching USD 71,568.1 million, driven by a 4.6% CAGR fueled by increased commercial viability and new manufacturing opportunities.



The plastic additive market is expanding due to various factors, such as technological advancements, environmental regulations, and the growing demand for eco-friendly products. Key players in the industry recognize growth potential and are addressing these challenges to maintain competitiveness and sustainability.

The packaging sector is the largest consumer of plastic additives, with applications in food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare. Cost-effective alternatives like polyethylene terephthalate (PET/PETE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polypropylene, and polystyrene are crucial for packaging due to their performance and appearance. These additives contain oxygen scavengers, antimicrobials, antioxidants/stabilizers, colorants, lubricants, and blowing agents. They are also environmentally friendly and sustainable, often made from recycled raw materials with a smaller carbon footprint during manufacturing.

Canada's automotive and construction industries are experiencing growth in the plastic additive sector due to the rising demand for lightweight and efficient vehicles. Spain's packaging sector is growing rapidly due to higher demand for plastic in the packaging industry, coupled with rising eCommerce platforms. China and India's eCommerce boom fuels the plastic additives market growth, driven by the increasing need for packaging and construction activities.

The demand for plastic additives has been growing owing to the following

The expansion of the packaging sector in response to rising disposable incomes and more international trade

The growing demand for plastics in consumer goods and other everyday uses

Manufacturing in countries like India, Brazil, and Mexico is growing rapidly

Economies of Scale and Commercialization

Investment in the Research and Development of Bio-Based Plastics





“Technology has enabled extensive aid in plastic additives research and development, with laboratories and analytical tools inventing new additives with high advantages and properties. Software like CAD and simulation tools enable cost-effective design and testing of additives. In the automotive and robotics sectors, modern manufacturing facilities improve efficiency.” – Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Plastic Additive Market

Canada's plastic additive market is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate of 2.8%, driven by the demand for lightweight and efficient vehicles and the increasing use of plastic in the automotive and construction industries.

Spain's market is set to record a 3.5% CAGR as the packaging sector also experiences rapid growth, driven by the increasing adoption of plastic in the food and beverage sectors and eCommerce platforms.

France's market is likely to register a 3.2% compound annual growth rate since its healthcare and packaging sectors are also experiencing growth, driven by the need for high-performance plastic materials and the growing demand for convenience and sustainable packaging options.

A 5.2% CAGR is forecasted for China's market amidst increasing manufacturing and regulatory compliance, fueling the growth of the construction sector.

India's eCommerce boom is projected to drive the growth of the plastic additive market, with a compound annual growth rate of 6.9% through 2034.





North America Plastic Additives Market

Due to the rising usage of plastics and polymers in the packaging, construction, aerospace & military, food & beverages, general manufacturing, and car industries, North America accounts for a considerable portion of the global plastic additive market. High investments in the aerospace and military sectors for the development of improved materials are projected to offer a lucrative opportunity for players in this area. Plastic additives are largely used by major manufacturers of PPE materials for mining employees. The region's need for phthalate-free plastic additives is increasing as demand for food-grade polymers rises.

Europe Outlook for Plastic Additives Market

Europe is a key car manufacturing area with advanced manufacturing technology. The regional market is anticipated to grow as lightweight components are being used in automotive components to improve vehicle economy. The local market is anticipated to grow as Research and Development for producing non-toxic plastic goods increases. It is anticipated that the strict regulations put in place by the European Union (EU) restricting the use of phthalates in food and medical applications would present a chance for the development of new and improved polymer additives. Potential growth drivers for the market include the rising demand for such devices in the European healthcare sector.

Competitive Landscape of the Plastic Additive Market

The plastic additive market is highly competitive, with major companies investing in strategic collaboration to expand their reach and offer comprehensive options. Industries are also showing interest in research and development sectors to influence market growth.

Key market players are introducing new products, collaborating with research institutes, universities, and other industry partners, and forming strategic agreements to expand their reach and access new markets. These agreements facilitate technology transfer, knowledge sharing, and access to complementary resources.

Mergers and acquisitions help industries consolidate their market presence by adopting new technologies and expanding their product portfolios. By acquiring various companies, key players gain access to established customer bases and diversified offerings.

Investments in research and development are crucial for product differentiation and competitiveness, focusing on sustainability, eco-friendly solutions, and novel applications. These strategies contribute to the growth, competitiveness, and overall market impact of the plastic additive industry.

Latest Development

In 2023, BASF introduced its first biomass balance solution for plastic additives, Irganox® 1010 BMBcert™ and Irganox® 1076 FD BMBcert™, certified by TUV Nord for mass balance according to ISCC PLUS, aiming to promote renewable feedstock use and meet sustainability targets.

Key Players in the Plastic Additive Market

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Albemarle Corporation

Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd

Nouryon

LANXESS AG

Evonik Industries AG

Kaneka Corporation

Dow

SABIC

Exxonmobil,Mitsui Chemicals

Badische Anilin

SodaFabrik SE





Key Segmentation

By Product Type:

The industry is classified into plasticizers, stabilizers, flame retardants, impact modifiers, fillers and thickeners, nucleating agents, antioxidants, and others, depending on product type.

By Application:

Plastic additives find application in packaging, consumer goods, construction, automotive, and other industries.

By Plastic Type:

Based on plastic type, the industry is categorized into polyethylene, polypropylene, ethylene vinyl acetate, PVC, polystyrene, polyethylene terephthalate, engineering plastic, thermosets, and others.

By Region:

A regional analysis of the industry is conducted across North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, as well as Middle East & Africa.

