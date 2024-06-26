Narrative BI Launches AI Data Analyst: Simplifying Data Analysis with Generative BI and Natural Language Queries

Narrative BI unveils AI Data Analyst, a new Generative AI product designed to help business users effortlessly integrate their data sources and query data using natural language. Powered by NBI.AI-1, a specialized Generative BI model, AI Data Analyst offers a user-friendly solution for obtaining actionable insights from complex data sets.



SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Narrative BI has announced the launch of AI Data Analyst , a state-of-the-art tool designed to help businesses effortlessly connect their data sources, ask data-related questions in natural language, and receive actionable insights. This innovative solution is powered by NBI.AI-1, a proprietary Generative BI model developed by Narrative BI .

A History of Innovation

The Narrative BI team has a rich history of pioneering Natural Language Query tools. Before the rise of Large Language Models (LLMs), the core Narrative BI team members developed a natural language to SQL interface, which was successfully integrated into ServiceNow's Now Intelligence platform following the acquisition of a startup FriendlyData.

A New Approach to Business Intelligence

The foundation of Narrative BI was built on the insight that business users, particularly marketers, often struggle to ask the right data questions. To address this, Narrative BI set out to create a product that proactively generates data insights, eliminating the need for users to formulate specific queries.

"The widespread adoption of Generative AI has opened new opportunities," said Michael Rumiantsau, CEO of Narrative BI. "While we remain committed to proactive analytics and seamless data integration, the growing interest in natural language capabilities among our users inspired us to take our approach to the next level."

Addressing the Limitations of Existing Tools

Unlike general-purpose chat-based LLM tools like ChatGPT, which are prone to hallucinations and inaccuracies, AI Data Analyst offers precise and reliable data insights. Recent research revealed that ChatGPT has a 47% hallucination rate for complex data sets, highlighting the need for a more accurate solution in business contexts.

Comprehensive Data Integration

AI Data Analyst comes equipped with pre-built integrations for major data sources, including GA4, Google Ads, Google Search Console, Facebook Ads, HubSpot, and Salesforce. This ensures seamless data connectivity and enables businesses to leverage their data effectively. Additionally, Narrative BI offers custom integrations for enterprise clients, with more data sources to be added soon.

About Narrative BI

Narrative BI is a leading Generative Business Intelligence company, dedicated to making data insights accessible and actionable for all business users. By leveraging advanced AI technologies, Narrative BI helps organizations drive better decision-making and achieve their goals.