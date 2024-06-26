Actress, Musician & Entrepreneur Kandi Burruss To Be Featured In Hydroxycut® National Ad Campaign With GLP-1 Alternative Products

Atlanta, GA and Oakville, ON, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At age 48, Kandi Burruss is still kicking it. But with a 30-show nationwide tour set to begin later this month, the former reality TV star, actress, musician and entrepreneur wants to look her best on stage these days.

Enter Hydroxycut®.

Burruss’s summer transformation, which will take place as she performs from coast-to-coast, will be fueled by the new Hydroxycut® family of products, including Pro-Clinical Glucose Support and Berberine-DHB, available to the public starting in Q3 2024. Once complete and if successful, Burruss’s transformation is expected to be the emphasis of the Hydroxycut® 2024-25 ad campaign, launching in Q4 on national TV, OTT, OOH, digital and social media platforms.

“I needed to lose weight, but some of those trendy weight loss products that I had heard about didn’t work for me.,” Burruss said. “When I learned Hydroxycut® had new GLP-1 alternative supplements available that could control my blood sugar and help me achieve healthy weight loss, I jumped at the opportunity.”

Hydroxycut® ( www.hydroxycut.com ) has sold more than 100 million units, and it is currently America’s #1 Selling Weight Loss Supplement Brand. Despite changing times, Hydroxycut® remains a powerhouse in the weight loss industry and offers an effective science-backed weight loss driver.

Unlike other weight loss supplements, the key ingredient in Hydroxycut® products is backed by two double-blind scientific studies that prove the effectiveness of the key weight loss driver (C. canephora robusta). Boasting their easy-to-follow 3-step program, Hydroxycut® is easily integrated into any diet and exercise plan and simplifies the weight loss journey many consumers find too complicated or intimidating.

Burruss’s efforts to find a stage-ready body will be a testament to a new series of GLP 1 alternative Hydroxycut® products including Pro Clinical Glucose Support and Berberine DHB. Respectively, the new products contain the innovative ingredient Reducose®, a specialized extract from mulberry leaves, shown to help stabilize blood sugar levels within the healthy range after carbohydrate intake, and GlucoVantage® dihydroberberine, a novel metabolite of berberine that provides a range of unique benefits, including enhanced absorption vs regular berberine and being easy on the stomach.

“We’re excited to see Kandi weave her Hydroxycut® journey with a nationwide concert tour where she’ll be able to showcase her progress to hundreds of thousands of adoring fans over the next few months,” said Wes Parris, the CEO of Iovate Health Sciences, the maker of the Hydroxycut® brand. “We’re also anticipating her being an anchor of our efforts to communicate the benefits of our new GLP 1 alternative products, as Hydroxycut® continues to evolve to a rapidly-changing marketplace more curious than ever about weight loss solutions.”

Burruss is best known for her award-winning music career, her dynamic presence on television, and her entrepreneurial grind. She has also parlayed that success through several successful ventures including her own record label, an acting career, a boutique, reality television and through restaurants. Kandi's ability to seamlessly blend creativity with business acumen has made her a formidable force in entertainment and beyond.

About Hydroxycut®:

Hydroxycut® is committed to helping people increase their energy as part of their busy lives while embracing a lifestyle focused on fun and activity with healthier eating choices. Over the past 20 years, more than 100 million bottles of Hydroxycut® have been sold. Millions of people have chosen, and continue to choose, the Hydroxycut® brand as their partner on their weight loss journey. Hydroxycut® comes in various formats to suit your lifestyle, and there’s also a non-stimulant offering for those sensitive to caffeine.

For more information on Hydroxycut® products, visit www.hydroxycut.com. Also follow Hydroxycut® on Facebook®, Instagram®, TikTok ®, and XTM for product information, news and updates, diet and training tips, special promotions and more.

Average weight loss in 60 days with the key ingredient was 10.95 lbs. with a low-calorie diet, and 3.7 lbs. in a separate 8-week study with a calorie-reduced diet and moderate exercise.

About Iovate Health Sciences International:

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world with distribution in more than 90 countries worldwide. This includes Hydroxycut®, America’s best-selling weight loss supplement brand.



Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 220 employees, five leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

