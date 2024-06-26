Applied Systems Earns Great Place To Work in the US Certification™

Chicago, IL., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that the company has been certified as a Great Place To Work in the US. The Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve and the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Applied Systems stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

“Receiving The Great Places to Work recognition is a major accomplishment and an incredible testament to how each of our members of Team Applied show up every day for one another and our customers, and the difference they are making in people’s lives,” said Bridget Penney, chief people officer, Applied Systems. “We strive to be the best company with the best people in insurance technology, and this recognition shows we are doing just that.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.