Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Issues Annual Environmental, Social & Governance Report

SAN DIEGO, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) announced today the release of its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, detailing its ESG achievements during 2023, as well as its ongoing initiatives and goals. The report was prepared in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board standards, the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures framework, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The report is available at: ROIC ESG Report



Stuart A. Tanz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stated, “Environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility have been an integral part of ROIC’s business strategy ever since we commenced operations and acquired our first shopping center 15 years ago. The growth of our business, from one shopping center in 2009 to 94 shopping centers today, has been grounded in our commitment to prioritizing the well-being and success of our valued employees, long-standing tenants and the communities that our shopping centers serve. As detailed in our newly issued annual ESG report, during this past year we achieved a number of measurable advancements, including making significant progress towards achieving our previous 2025 goals. Based on our accomplishments to date, we have now set new five-year corporate-wide ESG goals which we will endeavor to achieve going forward.”

