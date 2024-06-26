UnitedHealth Group Inc. Investors: Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors; the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



The Portnoy Law Firm advises UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ("UnitedHealth Group" or "the Company") (NYSE: UNH) investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors.



The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, UnitedHealth repeatedly assured investors that it had taken steps to avoid anti-competitive behavior

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, UnitedHealth repeatedly assured investors that it had taken steps to avoid anti-competitive behavior, including by setting up “robust firewall processes” to prevent customer sensitive information (“CSI”) from being shared between UnitedHealthcare and Optum after the merger. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that UnitedHealth explicitly stated that Optum “invests extraordinary time, money, and resources into safeguarding [CSI] and keeping it walled off from UnitedHealthcare” and that “UnitedHealth Group’s existing firewalls and data-security policies prohibit employees from improperly sharing external-customer CSI.”

As a result of these misrepresentations, the lawsuit claims that UnitedHealth stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

