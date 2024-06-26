Park Street A/S – Share buyback program 2024 Transactions during 17 June 2024 - 26 June 2024

On 28th February 2024, Park Street A/S announced a share buy-back program, as described in Company Announcement dated 28-02-2024. The program is carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation – MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR; except for the limitation of implementing the authorized buy-back of the Company’s shares within the 25% daily trading volume, due to the low levels of market liquidity in the Company’s shares. According to the program, Park Street A/S will repurchase Class A and Class B shares for up to DKK 100 million. The program takes place during the period from 28 February 2024 – 30 June 2024.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during 17 June 2024 - 26 June 2024:

Number of shares bought Average transaction price Accumulated, last announcement 0 29-Feb-2024 0 0 07-Mar-2024

19,928 8.87 13-Mar-2024 240,552 9.40 21-Mar-2024 10,000,000* 9.36 03-Apr-2024 0 0 12-Apr-2024 0 0 23-Apr-2024 0 0 06-May-2024 0 0 15-May-2024 0 0 27-May-2024 0 0 06-June-2024 0 0 17-June-2024 0 0 26-June-2024 0 0 Accumulated, under the Program 10,260,480 9.36

(*) Unlisted Class B Shares

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:



Anuj Kumar, CFO at p arkstreet@parkstreet.dk