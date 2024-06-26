Hyperoxaluria Drug Pipeline Insight Research 2024: Therapeutics Assessment by Product Type, Stage, Route of Administration, and Molecule Type

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperoxaluria - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Hyperoxaluria - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 9+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Hyperoxaluria pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Hyperoxaluria pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Hyperoxaluria treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Hyperoxaluria commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development

. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Hyperoxaluria collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Hyperoxaluria R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Hyperoxaluria.



Hyperoxaluria Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Hyperoxaluria report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II/III, II, I, preclinical and discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Hyperoxaluria Emerging Drugs

Oxabact: OxThera



Oxalobacter formigenes is an anaerobe, non-pathogenic bacterium which exclusively uses oxalate as the energy source. OxThera has taken this bacterial strain isolated from the human gut and developed a live biotherapeutic product candidate. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Hyperoxaluria.



SYNB8802: Synlogic



SYNB8802 is designed to consume dietary oxalate throughout the GI tract. SYNB8802 has demonstrated proof of concept through positive and clinically significant lowering of urinary oxalate in a Phase Ib study in patients with a history of gastric bypass surgery. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Hyperoxaluria.



Hyperoxaluria: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Hyperoxaluria drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Hyperoxaluria



There are approx. 9+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Hyperoxaluria. The companies which have their Hyperoxaluria drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, OxThera.

Key Questions

How many companies are developing Hyperoxaluria drugs?

How many Hyperoxaluria drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Hyperoxaluria?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Hyperoxaluria therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Hyperoxaluria and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

OxThera

Synlogic

Federation Bio

Biocodex

Allena Pharmaceuticals

Key Products

Oxabact

SYNB8802

FB-001

Stiripentol

ALLN-177

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral

Intramuscular

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule

Peptide

Product Type

Hyperoxaluria Report Insights

Hyperoxaluria Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Hyperoxaluria Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9cvr3s

