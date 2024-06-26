Hypoglycemia Drug Pipeline Research 2024: Therapeutics Assessment by Product Type, Stage, Route of Administration, and Molecule Type

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hypoglycemia - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Hypoglycemia - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 6+ companies and 6+ pipeline drugs in Hypoglycemia pipeline landscape.

It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space."Hypoglycemia- Pipeline Insight, 2024" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Hypoglycemia pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Hypoglycemia treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Hypoglycemia commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Hypoglycemia collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Hypoglycemia R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Hypoglycemia.



This segment of the Hypoglycemia report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



RZ358: Rezolute



RZ358 is a fully human monoclonal antibody that works downstream from the pancreas and other sources of insulin or related paraneoplastic substances, and instead binds to a unique allosteric site on insulin receptors in the liver, fat, and muscle. The antibody counteracts excess insulin receptor activation by insulin and other effector substances (such as IGF-2), thereby improving hypoglycemia.

Because RZ358 acts downstream from the pancreas at the insulin receptor, it has the potential to be universally effective at treating hypoglycemia due to congenital HI, regardless of the causative genetic defect, as well as acquired forms of HI such as those mediated by insulinomas (ICTs) and other tumor types (NICTs). Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of hypoglycemia.



VX-880: Vertex Pharmaceuticals



VX-880 is an investigational allogeneic stem cell-derived, fully differentiated, insulin-producing islet cell therapy manufactured using proprietary technology. It is being evaluated for patients who have type 1 diabetes with impaired hypoglycemic awareness and severe hypoglycemia. VX-880 is being investigated as an infusion into the hepatic portal vein and requires immunosuppressive therapy to protect the islet cells from immune rejection. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of hypoglycemia.



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Hypoglycemia drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Hypoglycemia

There are approx. 6+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Hypoglycemia. The companies which have their Hypoglycemia drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Rezolute.

Rezolute

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

MBX Biosciences

Eli Lilly and Company

RZ 358

VX-880

MBX 1416

Tirzepatide

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

