Texas Capital to Open Full-Service, Digital-Forward Financial Center in Southlake, Texas

DALLAS, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital, today announced it will open a new financial center in Southlake, Texas next month. It will be the first location of its kind for the firm, transforming its retail strategy to meet the evolving needs of the clients within the markets it serves across Texas.

The Southlake Financial Center will be located at 1538 East Southlake Boulevard in the heart of the Southlake Town Square alongside State Highway 114. As part of Texas Capital’s firm-wide transformation, the new location will advance the firm’s commitment to delivering relationship-focused, elevated client experiences. The location was designed to complement digital capabilities with the in-person experience that provides access to the firm’s private wealth management, business banking and personalized retail banking team.

“At Texas Capital, our goal is to deliver high touch, personalized service while pairing it with the right products and solutions for our clients,” said Texas Capital’s Head of Retail Banking Lee Harris. “The opening of this new state-of-the-art location in Southlake is yet another way Texas Capital is investing in North Texas, as we remain thoughtful in how we approach our financial center operations.”

The Southlake Financial Center marks the firm’s second retail location in Tarrant County. Texas Capital will host an official ribbon cutting ceremony with the Southlake Chamber of Commerce in August.

“As Texas Capital continues to pursue its mission to establish the leading, full-service financial services firm headquartered in Texas, the firm is committed to cultivating a strong local presence to meet clients where they are,” said Texas Capital’s Head of Private Wealth Bryan Kucholtz. “We are excited to establish a base for our clients in Southlake to access our full private wealth management capabilities and receive the personalized attention they deserve.”

About Texas Capital

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank d/b/a Texas Capital, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. All services are subject to applicable laws, regulations, and service terms. Member FDIC. For more information, please visit www.texascapital.com.