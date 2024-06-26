Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Drug Pipeline Research 2024: Therapeutics Assessment by Product Type, Stage, Route of Administration, and Molecule Type

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An insightful report has unveiled the expanding pipeline for treatments targeting Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN), offering renewed hope for patients and healthcare providers. This report reveals an active landscape with over 10 companies engaging in the development of more than 11 drugs, marking significant progress in the quest for effective CIPN therapies.



Understanding Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy



Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy is a debilitating condition experienced by cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. Characterised by sensory deficits, pain, and possible motor and autonomic changes, CIPN represents a major limiting factor in cancer treatment, affecting patients' quality of life and potentially impacting therapeutic outcomes.



Emerging Therapies Lead Development Efforts



The report highlights several promising therapies in various stages of clinical development. These innovations represent potential advancements in the management of CIPN symptoms, led by novel drug candidates like MN-166 (ibudilast) by MediciNova, ART-123 by Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp., and EA4017 by EA Pharma Co., Ltd.



Among the therapies cited, MN-166 (ibudilast) is an orally bioavailable PDE-4 and -10 inhibitor demonstrating anti-neuroinflammatory and neuroprotective actions, while ART-123 is a recombinant thrombomodulin securing a foothold with its Phase II clinical studies for CIPN.



Enhancing Treatment Approaches and Patient Outcomes



With these therapies in the pipeline, the report exemplifies the commitment of key industry players to addressing a pressing medical challenge. It suggests a future where the management of Chemotherapy Indicated Peripheral Neuropathy has the potential to significantly improve, providing relief for those affected by this severe side effect of life-saving chemotherapy treatments.



Critical Pipeline Analysis and Significant Therapeutic Assessments



Comprehensively covering the pipeline drug profiles with detailed analysis of clinical and nonclinical stage products, the report analyzes the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, while also highlighting inactive pipeline products in this space.



Importantly, the pipeline development activities, including the rigorous therapeutic assessment of emerging Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy drugs, illustrate a detailed and optimistic pathway towards future interventions that hold promise for improving the condition of CIPN patients.



This report sheds light on the critical efforts to overcome CIPN and ignites anticipation for the advancements on the horizon in the field of oncology treatment. As the research community eagerly awaits the outcomes of ongoing clinical studies, there is cautious optimism that new modalities will provide the necessary therapeutic relief for those grappling with the side effects of cancer treatment.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

MediciNova

Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp.

EA Pharma Co., Ltd.

AnnJi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Solasia Pharma

AlgoTherapeutix

Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc

