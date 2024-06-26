Obesity Pipeline Research 2024: Insights About 80+ Companies and 100+ Pipeline Drugs - Therapeutics Assessment by Product Type, Stage, Route of Administration, and Molecule Type

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Obesity - Pipeline Insight, 2024" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Obesity - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in Obesity pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Obesity pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Obesity treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Obesity commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Obesity collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Obesity R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Obesity.



Obesity Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Obesity report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Obesity Emerging Drugs

Survodutide: Zealand Pharma



Survodutide (BI 456906) is a long-acting glucagon/GLP-1 receptor dual agonist for once-weekly subcutaneous administration that activates two key gut hormone receptors simultaneously and may offer better efficacy than current single-hormone receptor agonist treatments. Survodutide is targeting the treatment of obesity and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Boehringer Ingelheim is advancing survodutide into three global Phase III trials in people living with overweight or obesity.



Ecnoglutide: Sciwind Biosciences



Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogs are effective therapies in managing type 2 diabetes, obesity, and have demonstrated clinical potential as a treatment for NASH. Ecnoglutide (XW003) is a novel, cAMP signaling biased, long-acting GLP-1 analogue optimized for improved biological activity, cost-effective manufacturing, and once weekly dosing. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Obesity.



CT-868: Carmot Therapeutics



CT-868 is a dual GLP-1 and GIP receptor modulator with a unique pharmacological profile optimized for improved tolerability at the GLP-1 receptor. The combined action of GLP-1 and GIP results in greater body weight loss and glucose control. CT-868 is dosed once daily to maximize efficacy and tolerability. CT-868 dual agonist candidate was discovered using the chemotype evolution technology as a peptide-small molecule hybrid compound, able to mimic the native GLP-1 hormone.

In the Phase I trial, CT-868 demonstrated compelling pharmacodynamic activity across several clinical measures in overweight and obese healthy individuals a safe and generally well-tolerated profile. Carmot Therapeutics is now expanding the observations in overweight and obese patients with type 2 diabetes to demonstrate CT-868's effects on glycemic control, weight loss, and tolerability. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of development to treat obesity.



DD01: D&D Pharmatech



DD01 is a proprietary, imbalanced dual agonist of GLP-1 and glucagon receptors with a half-life of 11 days in non-human primates. DD01 is being developed as a potential disease-modifying agent for obesity and liver fatty disease. Treatment with DD01 caused weight loss, reduced liver fat, and improved glucose tolerance in preclinical obesity, diabetes, and fatty liver models. In preclinical models of diabetes and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), DD01 could reduce weight and blood sugar and improve insulin sensitivity and lipid and fat metabolism, which could ameliorate NASH.

DD01 demonstrated greater efficacy in preclinical models than semaglutide, an approved GLP-1R receptor agonist; from a mechanical perspective, the effect of DD01 persisted after cessation of treatment. It is currently being evaluated in Phase I clinical trial to investigate the safety, tolerability, PK, and PD of DD01 administered by subcutaneous (SC) injection in overweight/obese subjects with type 2 diabetes mellitus and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).



Major Players in Obesity

There are approx. 80+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Obesity. The companies which have their Obesity drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Zealand Pharma.

Key Questions

How many companies are developing Obesity drugs?

How many Obesity drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Obesity?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Obesity therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Obesity and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Zealand Pharma

Sciwind Biosciences

Genexine

Sirnaomics

Sparrow Pharmaceuticals

Shionogi

Regor Pharmaceuticals

Innovent Biologics

Pfizer

NodThera Limited

Boehringer Ingelheim

Fractyl Health

TransThera

Clearmind Medicine

PegBio

Biolingus

Key Products

ZP8396

XW003

TG103

STP705

SPI-62

S-309309

RGT001-075

IBI362

PF-06882961

NT-0796

BI-3006337

Rejuva

TT-02332

MEAI

PB 722

Liraglutide biobetter

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Product Type

Obesity Report Insights

Obesity Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

