Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC

LEI Code 213800JKELS32V2OK421

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC declare a first dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2025 of 1.12 pence per share to be paid on 31 July 2024 to shareholders on the register on 5 July 2024.

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850

26 June 2024