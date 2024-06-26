Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease Pipeline Research 2024 Featuring MaaT Pharma, Medac, CSL Behring, Humanigen, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, ReAlta Life Sciences, Roche, and Incyte

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2024" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Acute Graft-versus-Host Disease- Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 21+ companies and 23+ pipeline drugs in Acute Graft-versus-Host Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.





The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Acute Graft-versus-Host Disease pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Acute Graft-versus-Host Disease treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Acute Graft-versus-Host Disease commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Acute Graft-versus-Host Disease collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Acute Graft-versus-Host Disease R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Acute Graft-versus-Host Disease.



This segment of the Acute Graft-versus-Host Disease report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II/III, II, I, preclinical and discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



MaaT013: MaaT Pharma



MaaT Pharma is developing MaaT013, which is made up of allogeneic, full-ecosystem pooled biotherapeutic intestinal microbiota manufactured in France, per the GMP requirements. It is an off-the-shelf, standardized, pooled-donor, high-richness microbiome biotherapeutic in enema formulation. The product is characterized by a high diversity and consistent richness of microbial species.

MaaT013 aims to restore the symbiotic relationship between the patient's functional gut microbiome and their immune system to correct the responsiveness and tolerance of immune functions and thus reduce steroid-resistant, gastrointestinal-predominant aGvHD. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acute Graft-versus-Host Disease.



Lenzilumab: Humanigen



Lenzilumab is a proprietary Humaneered first-in-class monoclonal antibody that has been proven to neutralize GM-CSF, a cytokine of critical importance in the hyperinflammatory cascade, sometimes referred to as cytokine release syndrome, or cytokine storm, associated with COVID-19 and other indications.

Lenzilumab binds to and neutralizes GM-CSF, consequently improving outcomes for patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Humanigen believes that its GM-CSF neutralization has the potential to reduce the hyper-inflammatory cascade known as cytokine release syndrome common to chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy and aGvHD. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of Acute Graft-versus-Host Disease.



Apraglutide: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals



Apraglutide is an investigational new drug that is a next-generation, long-acting synthetic GLP-2 analog being developed for a range of rare gastrointestinal diseases where GLP-2 can play a central role in addressing disease pathophysiology, including short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF) and Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease (aGVHD). The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease (aGVHD).



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Acute Graft-versus-Host Disease drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Acute Graft-versus-Host Disease



There are approx. 21+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Acute Graft-versus-Host Disease. The companies which have their Acute Graft-versus-Host Disease drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, MaaT Pharma.

How many companies are developing Acute Graft-versus-Host Disease drugs?

How many Acute Graft-versus-Host Disease drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Acute Graft-versus-Host Disease?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Acute Graft-versus-Host Disease therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Acute Graft-versus-Host Disease and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

MaaT Pharma

Medac

CSL Behring

Humanigen

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

ReAlta Life Sciences

Roche

Incyte Corporation

MaaT013

MC 0518

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin

Lenzilumab

Apraglutide

RLS-0071

Obinutuzumab

Itacitinib





Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral

Intramuscular

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule

Peptide

