Infogrames Acquires Surgeon Simulator Franchise

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infogrames — a game publishing and distribution subsidiary of Atari — today announced the acquisition of the Surgeon Simulator franchise in an agreement with tinyBuild Inc. The popular medical operation sim combines first-person transplants, life-saving heroics, and dark humor with unexpected surgical theaters (a moving ambulance, hospital hallways, and even zero-gravity space).



The humourous, over-the-top operation sim began with the release of Surgeon Simulator for PC and Mac in 2013. The original was updated with more implausible surgery and ported to mobile and PS4 in 2014. Surgeon Simulator VR: Meet The Medic brought the franchise to VR on PlayStation 4 and Windows in 2016. The franchise reached the Nintendo Switch in 2018 with Surgeon Simulator CPR. A totally new sequel with four-player online co-op, Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas, reached PC in 2020 and Xbox in 2021.

“More than 10 years after the release of the original, Surgeon Simulator remains a popular and unique franchise,” said Infogrames Manager, Geoffroy Châteauvieux. “This was a rare opportunity to acquire a game with a timeless appeal, and we are excited to have Surgeon Simulator within the Infogrames portfolio.”

Surgeon Simulator is the second casual multiplayer sim added to the portfolio by Infogrames, which acquired the game, trademarks, and underlying property of Totally Reliable Delivery Service in April 2024.

Infogrames will seek to expand distribution, potentially develop new titles or content, and explore brand and merchandising collaborations as part of a long-term plan to preserve and expand the franchise.

About Infogrames

Infogrames’ purpose is to acquire IP and publish games that fall outside the core portfolio of IP associated with the Atari brand. With the launch of Infogrames, Atari is reviving a legacy brand known for game development and global distribution in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Infogrames intends to actively manage its catalog of titles by expanding digital and physical distribution, and developing new collections and sequels. Consistent with Atari’s approach, Infogrames sees game preservation as a core component of its mission. Interested IP holders can reach out at contact@infogrames.com .

