Intellias Recognized for Chatbot Innovation in 2024 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced that Intellias, a global software engineering and digital consulting company, has been selected as winner of the “Best Chatbot Platform” award in the seventh annual AI Breakthrough Awards program.



The 2024 AI Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of Intellias’ proprietary IntelliAssistant platform, which serves as a framework for building custom digital assistants and AI chatbots for specific needs. Its ready-to-go infrastructure integrates swiftly into clients' systems via the cloud, deploying frontends, backends, and LLM models while building specific functionality based on their business requirements.

The all-in-one AI assistant boosts productivity across an organization and can enhance coding quality and speed, reduce administrative burdens, mitigate sensitivities, and tap into AI’s cognitive power. IntelliAssistant streamlines workflows, augments team output, and provides intelligent insights. The suite’s various assistance modules seamlessly integrate into a workplace ecosystem

“We set out to empower people and fuel business growth with a robust assistant as a service. IntelliAssistant is further evidence of how we apply the potential of AI and emerging technologies in everyday life while remaining committed to their responsible adoption and management,” said Pavel Liber, SVP of Technology at Intellias. “This is a fantastic recognition from AI Breakthrough. We remain dedicated to developing practical, yet innovative, solutions, even for seemingly commonplace technologies, and in the future, we’ll continue to prioritize integrating the latest tools, solutions, and best practices to create tangible impacts.”

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“IntelliAssistant offers secure functionality beyond simple conversation, enhancing transparency and productivity across diverse functions. Today, enhancing productivity and streamlining operations is essential, and companies look to AI to handle complex operational and technology challenges,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “Employee AI copilots are transforming business operations across roles, functions, and geographies. We want to spotlight Intellias with the ‘Best Chatbot Platform’ award. By enhancing business resilience through secure AI-powered assistance, Intellias provides cost and time savings, increased efficiency, data insights, streamlined operations, and improved customer experiences.”

Additionally, the AI copilot platform and personalized assistant can help with use cases that involve Smarter Enterprise Knowledge Management, Personalized Upskilling/Reskilling, Crisis Management Assistance, and Sales Productivity Assistance. IntelliAssistant is pre-trained on client-specific content for superior efficiency. Its copilot functionality expedites coding tasks and delivers everyday cross-functional assistance capabilities. It automates personalized interactions and offers compliant and secure digital assistant functionality with rich communication features.

Additional features include IT, talent management, sales, marketing, and more, and Intellias adheres to responsible data governance and ethical use of AI technology. Moreover, IntelliAssistant ensures secure communication, and in emergencies, can notify employees, offering assistance.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Intellias

Intellias is a global software engineering and digital consulting company and a trusted technology partner to top-tier organizations that helps them accelerate their pace of sustainable digitalization. We empower businesses operating in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia to embrace innovation at scale. For more than 20 years, Intellias has been building mission-critical projects and delivering measurable outcomes to ensure lasting change for our clients. We are contributing to the success of the world’s leading brands including HERE Technologies, Rand McNally, TomTom, HelloFresh, and Travis Perkins.