PassiveLogic Wins 2024 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Award

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced that PassiveLogic, creator of the first platform for autonomous buildings, has been selected as winner of the “Best AI-based Solution for Real Estate” award in the seventh annual AI Breakthrough Awards program.



PassiveLogic has built the first platform that enables users to build custom physics-based AI digital twin models of their building and its systems to enable autonomous control. PassiveLogic’s Hive Autonomous Platform targets the largest robotics market in the world: infrastructural robotics.

The breakthrough Hive Platform is a first of its kind autonomous management system (AMS), and provides the brain for all of a building’s systems. It’s an easy-to-install, pre-manufactured modular control system that connects to all sensors and controllables in a building including HVAC, energy systems, and asset management. The Hive has a secure, industrial-grade touchscreen that slides up and out of the way when transitioning to install mode and giving technicians I/O access and intelligent, on-screen AI-guided wiring.

The Hive Autonomous Platform is built on Quantum, the first composable AI language for AI models. Quantum goes beyond generative AI to create custom deep-learning models at run time—without a training period. These generative models provide a framework that power autonomous control for any application. For the first time, users can create their own actionable AI systems that power global infrastructure.

“An important aspect of our platform was to ensure it could scale from the smallest coffee shops to industrial facilities, up to the most complex skyscrapers; we wanted to guarantee accessible and advanced building automation to all segments of the market, democratizing AI in the built environment,” said CEO and Founder Troy Harvey. “Receiving recognition at this level corroborates both the work our team is doing and the market’s desire to better building control installation and management. We’ll continue to develop solutions that harness the power of AI to deliver integrated tools that address the inefficiencies in energy consumption and control complexity. This will pave the way for smarter, more sustainable buildings and address the greatest opportunity for carbon reduction in our energy economy.”

The Hive is installable in both new construction and retrofit projects and can deploy as a purely PassiveLogic system, or work with existing controls in various scenarios. PassiveLogic has embedded NVIDA processors into each Hive controller to provide secure, private autonomous decision making at the edge. For larger projects, additional Hives can be installed, either connected wirelessly or via ethernet, thus increasing the compute capacity.

“PassiveLogic isn't just changing how buildings are managed; they’re redefining what's possible for AI in real estate. Buildings are responsible for 40% of the world's energy consumption, with much of this energy wasted due to inefficiencies. As skyscrapers trend toward millions of sensors and control points, manual programming becomes a huge problem,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “PassiveLogic stands at the forefront of this challenge with an introspectable and composable AI framework that sets new standards in building automation. We’re proud to award them with ‘Best AI-based Solution for Real Estate’!”

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About PassiveLogic

PassiveLogic enables autonomy for controlled systems and unlocks collaboration between teams to manage those systems. PassiveLogic has reimagined how we design, build, operate, maintain, and manage infrastructural robots, whose current technology has remained unchanged for decades. By using revolutionary physics-based Quantum digital twins and leveraging the world’s fastest AI compiler to simulate future-forward controls, PassiveLogic empowers users to easily create their own generative digital twins in minutes to launch autonomous control. This control optimizes for energy use, equipment longevity, and occupant comfort levels in real time for the system’s lifetime. Autonomous control lays the foundation for decarbonization at scale and enables truly smart, connected cities.



