Moveworks Copilot Named “Best Generative AI Platform” in 7th Annual AI Breakthrough Awards Program

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moveworks , the leading generative AI copilot for employee support, today announced that its Moveworks Copilot solution has been selected as “Best Generative AI Platform” in the seventh annual AI Breakthrough Awards program. The program was conducted by AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.



Moveworks was founded in 2016 and has leveraged Large Language Models (LLMs) since 2019, but recently broadened its scope of capabilities beyond AI transformation for IT help desks. It now combines best-in-class LLMs — like Llama 3, MPNet, and GPT-4 Turbo — with Moveworks’ in-house ML models and proprietary LLM, MoveLM, to produce the most sophisticated AI-powered reasoning engine on the market today.



With this reasoner in place, the Moveworks Copilot provides a ChatGPT-like experience that plugs into its customers’ entire application ecosystems — unlocking the full power of their tech stacks. Employees can now use the Moveworks Copilot to find documents in Google Docs, add line items to an expense report in Concur switch account owners in Salesforce, change their name in Workday, and more — all from chat.

“The Moveworks Copilot allows businesses to unlock the full power of their entire tech stack,” said Bhavin Shah, CEO and co-founder of Moveworks. “By using LLMs to reach across application boundaries and take action on the user’s behalf, we’re saving companies thousands of hours productivity per year. In an era where generative AI is really starting to emerge as a key technology for the enterprise, we are beyond pleased to receive the ‘Best Generative AI Platform’ award from AI Breakthrough, and we will continue to enhance our solution which showcases an evolution from rigid, manual processes to fluid, intelligent automation for our global enterprise base.”

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“Moveworks makes it easy for employees to interact with and control enterprise systems through natural language. Despite the wide adoption of genAI, businesses are still challenged with finding the right technology that allows them to function at the speed they’re generating new ideas, in one interface,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “With the Moveworks Copilot, businesses maintain complete control over all their solutions, can quickly build powerful, custom workflows, and can empower any employee to take action, resolve problems on their own, and ultimately increase productivity and save time and business costs.”

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

About Moveworks

Moveworks is the universal AI copilot for search and automation across all your business applications. We give employees one place to go to find information and get support while reducing costs for your business. The Moveworks Copilot is powered by an industry-leading Reasoning Engine that uses a combination of public and proprietary language models to understand employee queries, then build and execute multi-step plans that achieve them. The world’s most innovative brands like Databricks, Broadcom, Hearst, and Palo Alto Networks trust Moveworks to eliminate repetitive support issues, deliver instant knowledge, and empower employees to work faster across applications.