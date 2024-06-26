ORBCOMM launches next-generation CT 3600 reefer container monitoring device

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM today announced the latest generation of its reefer container monitoring solution featuring the CT 3600 device, enabling a new era of intelligent reefer management for shipping lines, container leasing companies and more.



“Maritime IoT deployments can be a challenging experience for shipping lines. There are complex technology stacks and the sheer device count of mass deployments to worry about, not to mention third-party installation costs,” said Christian Allred, ORBCOMM SVP and GM of Maritime Logistics. “The CT 3600—the most recent addition to our new reefer monitoring solution—makes building and managing an intelligent connected container fleet easier than ever.”

With reduced component requirements and installation support via an iOS and Android app, the latest generation of ORBCOMM’s reefer container monitoring solution has been streamlined to help simplify installation, deployment and management of reefer IoT applications. It features the new CT 3600 reefer monitoring device which can be installed in significantly less time than ORBCOMM’s previous solution and is quick to deploy without sacrificing performance and coverage.

The CT 3600 is installed in and cabled from the reefer controller cabinet without drilling to help avoid potential container damage, reduce third-party installation costs and deter device theft or tampering. It features a long-lasting internal rechargeable battery, wireless Bluetooth sensor support, works with refrigerated containers from all four major OEMs and is compliant with DCSA interoperability standards.

“When people think of refrigerated container transportation, they think of ORBCOMM. With this new reefer container monitoring solution, we’re continuing our legacy of innovation that started over thirty years ago, delivering world-class reefer technology that helps provide the data businesses need to make smart fleet decisions,” said Allred.

