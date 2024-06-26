Seventh Annual AI Breakthrough Awards Program Honors "Breakthrough" Artificial Intelligence Technologies Around the World

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced the results of its seventh annual AI Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in artificial intelligence related technology solutions across the globe.

The AI Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform founded to recognize artificial intelligence related technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world.

The annual awards program honors AI excellence, innovation and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including Generative AI, AI and Machine Learning Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence and Analytics, Large Language Models, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“The past year has truly been a breakthrough year in the AI industry, with unprecedented growth and innovation. We've witnessed transformative advancements in generative AI, large language models and multimodal capabilities, which have revolutionized applications across diverse sectors," said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “This year's AI Breakthrough Award winners are driving breakthrough developments in the industry, and we are thrilled to celebrate these technologies that not only push the boundaries of what is possible but also bring practical solutions to real-world challenges. Congratulations to all of our 2024 AI Breakthrough Award winners.”

All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the AI industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design and user-experience, as well as overall technological advancement for their respective categories.

The 2024 AI Breakthrough Award winners include:

AI Platforms

Best Machine Learning Platform: Honeywell Process Solutions, Experion Operator Advisor (HALO)

Best Conversational AI Platform: IBM watsonx Orchestrate

Best Deep Learning Platform: VAST Data

AI Platform Innovation Award: Icertis

Data & Analytics

Best Predictive Modeling Solution: AdTheorent

Best Behavioral AI Solution: Welocalize OPAL

Data Management Innovation Award: DryvIQ

Best Overall AI-based Analytics Solution: BMC Software, BMC AMI zAdviser Enterprise

Best Overall AI-based Analytics Company: MinIO

Intelligent Document Processing

Best IDP Solution: ABBYY

AI Search

AI Search Innovation Award: Coveo

Generative AI

Best Generative AI Platform: Moveworks, Moveworks Copilot

Best Generative Video Platform: Gan.ai

Best Text Generative AI Solution: Market Logic Software, DeepSights™

Best Code Generative AI Solution: New Relic

Best Image Generative AI Solution: Adobe, Adobe Firefly

Generative AI Innovation Award: ADP, ADP Assist

Best Overall Gen-AI Solution: eBay

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Best Natural Language Understanding Solution: Cognigy

Best Conversational Interface: WNS

Best Text to Speech Solution: WellSaid Labs

Best Speech to Text Solution: aiOla

Best Machine Translation Solution: Lionbridge Technologies, Smart MT™

Machine Translation Innovation Award: RWS EVOLVE

Best Natural Language Generation Platform: Wolters Kluwer CCH AnswerConnect

Best Overall NLP Company: DigitalOwl

Virtual Agents & Bots

Best Informational Bot Solution: TELUS International

Chatbot Innovation Award: WalkMe, WalkMeX

Best Chatbot Solution: Quiq

Best Chatbot Platform: Intellias

Best Virtual Agent Solution: Verint, Verint IVA Studio

Robotics

Smart Robotics Innovation Award: Skyline Robotics

Best Robotics Sensing Solution: Brain Corp

Best Overall Robotics Company: Path Robotics

Vision

Best Optical AI Solution: POET Technologies

Best Overall Computer Vision Solution: CCC Intelligent Solutions

Computer Vision Innovation Award: Hayden AI

Decision Intelligence & Management

Best Decision Management Solution: Resolve Tech Solutions

Decision Intelligence Innovation Award: Xactly

Biometrics

Authentication Innovation Award: Mitek Systems

Best Overall Biometrics Solution: Metalenz

Gaming

Best Overall Use of AI in Gaming: Sony AI

Vertical Industry Applications

Best AI-based Solution for Advertising: Skai

Best AI-based Solution for Compliance: Chooch

Best AI-based Solution for Construction: KCI Technologies, BRYX™

Best AI-based Solution for Customer Service: Alorica

Best AI-based Solution for Customer Experience: NICE

Best AI-based Solution for Cybersecurity: CrowdStrike

Best AI-based Solution for Education: Course Hero

Best AI-based Solution for Engineering: mabl

Best AI-based Solution for Fraud Prevention: Socure

Best AI-based Solution for Financial Services: Saifr

Best AI-based Solution for Healthcare: Omnilert

Best AI-based Solution for Insurance: Earnix

Best AI-based Solution for Life Sciences: Saama

Best AI-based Solution for Manufacturing: Wrike

Best AI-based Solution for Real Estate: PassiveLogic, Hive Autonomous Platform

Best AI-based Solution for Retail: InMoment

Best AI-based Solution for Transportation: Zoox

AIOps

Best AIOps Solution: Juniper Networks

Large Language Models

Best LLM Application: Amalgam Rx

LLM Innovation Award: You.com

Best Overall Large Language Model: Document Crunch

AI Development & Testing

Best AI Processor Solution: Qualcomm Technologies, Snapdragon X Elite

Best AI Chip Solution: Untether AI

Best AI Model Validation Solution: Sama

Industry Leadership

Best Artificial Intelligence Company CEO: Tiago Paiva, CEO of Talkdesk

Best AI Consulting Service Provider: Avanade

Best AI Edge Solution: Dell Technologies, Dell NativeEdge

Best AI Solution for Big Data: WEKA

AI Hardware Innovation Award: DDN, AI400X2 Turbo

Best Cognitive Communications Solution: AiSDR

Best AI Startup: Robust Intelligence

Best Overall AI Solution: iCIMS, iCIMS Talent Cloud

Best Overall AI Company: LexisNexis

