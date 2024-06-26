Seventh Annual AI Breakthrough Awards Program Honors "Breakthrough" Artificial Intelligence Technologies Around the World

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced the results of its seventh annual AI Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in artificial intelligence related technology solutions across the globe.
The AI Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform founded to recognize artificial intelligence related technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world.
The annual awards program honors AI excellence, innovation and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including Generative AI, AI and Machine Learning Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence and Analytics, Large Language Models, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.
“The past year has truly been a breakthrough year in the AI industry, with unprecedented growth and innovation. We've witnessed transformative advancements in generative AI, large language models and multimodal capabilities, which have revolutionized applications across diverse sectors," said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “This year's AI Breakthrough Award winners are driving breakthrough developments in the industry, and we are thrilled to celebrate these technologies that not only push the boundaries of what is possible but also bring practical solutions to real-world challenges. Congratulations to all of our 2024 AI Breakthrough Award winners.”
All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the AI industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design and user-experience, as well as overall technological advancement for their respective categories.
The 2024 AI Breakthrough Award winners include:
AI Platforms
Best Machine Learning Platform: Honeywell Process Solutions, Experion Operator Advisor (HALO)
Best Conversational AI Platform: IBM watsonx Orchestrate
Best Deep Learning Platform: VAST Data
AI Platform Innovation Award: Icertis
Data & Analytics
Best Predictive Modeling Solution: AdTheorent
Best Behavioral AI Solution: Welocalize OPAL
Data Management Innovation Award: DryvIQ
Best Overall AI-based Analytics Solution: BMC Software, BMC AMI zAdviser Enterprise
Best Overall AI-based Analytics Company: MinIO
Intelligent Document Processing
Best IDP Solution: ABBYY
AI Search
AI Search Innovation Award: Coveo
Generative AI
Best Generative AI Platform: Moveworks, Moveworks Copilot
Best Generative Video Platform: Gan.ai
Best Text Generative AI Solution: Market Logic Software, DeepSights™
Best Code Generative AI Solution: New Relic
Best Image Generative AI Solution: Adobe, Adobe Firefly
Generative AI Innovation Award: ADP, ADP Assist
Best Overall Gen-AI Solution: eBay
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Best Natural Language Understanding Solution: Cognigy
Best Conversational Interface: WNS
Best Text to Speech Solution: WellSaid Labs
Best Speech to Text Solution: aiOla
Best Machine Translation Solution: Lionbridge Technologies, Smart MT™
Machine Translation Innovation Award: RWS EVOLVE
Best Natural Language Generation Platform: Wolters Kluwer CCH AnswerConnect
Best Overall NLP Company: DigitalOwl
Virtual Agents & Bots
Best Informational Bot Solution: TELUS International
Chatbot Innovation Award: WalkMe, WalkMeX
Best Chatbot Solution: Quiq
Best Chatbot Platform: Intellias
Best Virtual Agent Solution: Verint, Verint IVA Studio
Robotics
Smart Robotics Innovation Award: Skyline Robotics
Best Robotics Sensing Solution: Brain Corp
Best Overall Robotics Company: Path Robotics
Vision
Best Optical AI Solution: POET Technologies
Best Overall Computer Vision Solution: CCC Intelligent Solutions
Computer Vision Innovation Award: Hayden AI
Decision Intelligence & Management
Best Decision Management Solution: Resolve Tech Solutions
Decision Intelligence Innovation Award: Xactly
Biometrics
Authentication Innovation Award: Mitek Systems
Best Overall Biometrics Solution: Metalenz
Gaming
Best Overall Use of AI in Gaming: Sony AI
Vertical Industry Applications
Best AI-based Solution for Advertising: Skai
Best AI-based Solution for Compliance: Chooch
Best AI-based Solution for Construction: KCI Technologies, BRYX™
Best AI-based Solution for Customer Service: Alorica
Best AI-based Solution for Customer Experience: NICE
Best AI-based Solution for Cybersecurity: CrowdStrike
Best AI-based Solution for Education: Course Hero
Best AI-based Solution for Engineering: mabl
Best AI-based Solution for Fraud Prevention: Socure
Best AI-based Solution for Financial Services: Saifr
Best AI-based Solution for Healthcare: Omnilert
Best AI-based Solution for Insurance: Earnix
Best AI-based Solution for Life Sciences: Saama
Best AI-based Solution for Manufacturing: Wrike
Best AI-based Solution for Real Estate: PassiveLogic, Hive Autonomous Platform
Best AI-based Solution for Retail: InMoment
Best AI-based Solution for Transportation: Zoox
AIOps
Best AIOps Solution: Juniper Networks
Large Language Models
Best LLM Application: Amalgam Rx
LLM Innovation Award: You.com
Best Overall Large Language Model: Document Crunch
AI Development & Testing
Best AI Processor Solution: Qualcomm Technologies, Snapdragon X Elite
Best AI Chip Solution: Untether AI
Best AI Model Validation Solution: Sama
Industry Leadership
Best Artificial Intelligence Company CEO: Tiago Paiva, CEO of Talkdesk
Best AI Consulting Service Provider: Avanade
Best AI Edge Solution: Dell Technologies, Dell NativeEdge
Best AI Solution for Big Data: WEKA
AI Hardware Innovation Award: DDN, AI400X2 Turbo
Best Cognitive Communications Solution: AiSDR
Best AI Startup: Robust Intelligence
Best Overall AI Solution: iCIMS, iCIMS Talent Cloud
Best Overall AI Company: LexisNexis
