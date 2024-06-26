Skyrocket Digital Launches High Agency Podcast to Challenge the Status Quo of Conventional Thinking

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyrocket Digital is thrilled to announce the launch of the High Agency Podcast , a game-changing new channel designed to spark insightful conversations that inspire action and drive results. Hosted by Mo Dhaliwal , Skyrocket’s CEO & Founder, this podcast delivers transformative conversations with industry leaders who explore the latest trends, tools, and technologies for shaping the future



In the inaugural episode " How to Think About Thinking " with Kris Chichak , Lifecycle Marketing Manager at Thinkific , listeners dive into the art of thinking, learning how to navigate challenges and seize opportunities. The conversation explores tools for achieving clarity, sparking creativity, and employing both divergent and convergent thinking—skills that are essential in today’s professional landscape.

“Our goal with the High Agency Podcast is to challenge conventional thinking and provide listeners with provocations that might help them drive their own success,” states Mo Dhaliwal, CEO of Skyrocket.

High Agency was born from a desire to bridge the gap between theory and practice in the professional world. In a landscape where change is the only constant, leadership that embraces and drives transformation is essential. Designed for CMOs, CTOs, CEOs, or emerging leaders in brand, technology, or operations, High Agency is a go-to source for insightful conversations that inspire action. It offers listeners direct access to the experience and expertise of successful industry leaders who are driving and managing change.

“We started this podcast to address the unique challenges leaders face today, as the world is evolving quicker than ever before,” explained Dhaliwal. “We wanted to create a resource that not only inspires but also equips listeners with cutting-edge tools and insights both to survive and to thrive.”

Listeners can look forward to a series of compelling episodes that dive deep into critical business topics, featuring insightful conversations with industry leaders. Christian Nielsen , principal of MustBeHuman , will explore the true essence of digital transformation, highlighting its relevance beyond crises like COVID-19, and emphasizing the cultural and people-centric aspects over technology. Nielsen will also address the importance of understanding a company's digital maturity, corporate strategy, and the creation of in-house digital capabilities. Sanaz Afshar, Director of Delivery at Sycle , will discuss the evolution and significance of project management, the impact of methodologies like Agile and Scrum, and the crucial role of empathy and relationships in successful project execution. Additionally, Diraj Goel , CEO and founder of GetFresh Ventures , will tackle the challenges and triumphs of startups, focusing on the critical factors for success, the importance of diverse funding sources, and the systemic challenges faced by women and minority founders in securing venture capital. These episodes promise valuable lessons on navigating growth challenges, building resilient teams, and driving transformative change.

High Agency offers listeners invaluable insights from top industry leaders and innovators, packed with actionable advice for driving change and growth. Each episode will cover diverse topics from business strategy to technology and innovation, ensuring relevance to every listener's challenges and goals. With guests from varied backgrounds, the podcast provides a comprehensive view of effective leadership and transformation, making it a must-listen for those looking to succeed in today’s dynamic environment.

Available to Listen Now:

Visit https://highagencypodcast.com/ to explore the latest episodes.

About Skyrocket Digital:

Founded in 2011, Skyrocket Digital is a leader in digital transformation, driving growth and innovation for global clients. As a catalyst for change, Skyrocket specializes in elevating brands, expanding market reach, and revolutionizing operations with strategic digital solutions. With a mission to empower leaders, Skyrocket Digital combines deep industry expertise with a suite of refined processes to transform client aspirations into tangible realities. The team's relentless curiosity and commitment to impactful solutions make Skyrocket Digital the preferred partner for navigating the complexities of the digital landscape.

About High Agency:

High Agency is the essential podcast for visionary leaders in brand, technology, and operations. Targeting CMOs, CTOs, CEOs, and emerging leaders, it features in-depth interviews with industry innovators who share actionable insights and strategies. High Agency explores the latest trends and technologies, providing diverse perspectives on driving transformation and effectively leading change.

