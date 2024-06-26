European Construction Composites Market and Growth Analysis 2024-2030, Featuring Lamilux, Exel Composites, FiReP, Europoles, TB Davies, IG Doors, Ticomm & Promaco and FiberCore Europe

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Composites in the European Construction Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the composites in the European construction market looks promising with opportunities in FRP panel and sheets, FRP gratings and decking, FRP doors and windows, FRP rebars, FRP utility poles, FRP bathtub, FRP cooling towers, FRP ladders and ladder rails, FRP swimming pools, and FRP structural shapes applications.

The European composites in construction market is expected to reach an estimated $3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4% 2023 to 2030. The major driver for this market is the growing demand for construction activities due to decrease in unemployment, increased inflow of public and private investment and growth in residential construction to infrastructure sector.

Key Market Insights

FRP bathtubs are set to remain the largest application over the forecast period due to the increase in the housing construction increase in the demand for luxury factors, and rise in household income.

Compression molding will remain the largest manufacturing process over the forecast period due to its growing demand in different end use industries and applications.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the composites in European construction industry, include the shifting of investments from an international to an intercontinental arena and the increasing interest of private equity firms in the construction industry.



Composites in the European Construction Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for composites in the European construction market by end use, manufacturing process, and product type as follows:



Composites in the European Construction Market by Application:

FRP Panels and Sheets

FRP Grating and Decking

FRP Doors and Windows

FRP Rebars

FRP Utility Poles

FRP Bathtubs

FRP Cooling Towers

FRP Swimming Pools

FRP Ladders and Ladder Rails

FRP Structural Shapes

Composites in the European Construction Market By Manufacturing Process:

Hand Lay- Up

Spray- UP

Resin Infusion

Filament Winding

Pultrusion

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Prepreg Lay- Up

Composites in the European Construction Market By Resin:

Polyester Based Composites

Vinyl Ester Based Composites

Epoxy Based Composites

Phenolic Based Composites

Composites in the European Construction Market By Fiber:

Glass Fiber Composites

Carbon Fiber Composites and Others

Composites in the European Construction Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies composites in European construction companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the composites in European construction companies profiled in this report include.

Lamilux

Exel Composites

Petrofisa do Brasil

FiReP International

Europoles

TB Davies

IG Doors

Brett Martin Daylight System

Ticomm & Promaco

FiberCore Europe

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: composites in European construction market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, manufacturing process, resin type, and fiber type.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use, manufacturing process, and product type for the composites in European construction market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the composites in European construction market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following key questions

What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for composites in the European construction market by application (FRP panels and sheets, FRP gratings and decking, FRP doors and windows, FRP rebar, FRP utility poles, FRP bathtub, FRP cooling towers, FRP swimming pools, FRP ladder and ladder rails, FRP structural shapes, and others), resin (polyester based composites, vinyl ester based composites, epoxy based composites, phenolic based composites, polyurethane based composites and others), fiber (glass fiber composites, carbon fiber composites and others), and manufacturing process (hand layup, spray up, resin infusion, filament winding, pultrusion, injection molding, compression molding, prepreg layup, and others)?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

What are the business risks and threats to the market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Composites in the European Construction Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Composites in the European Construction Market Trends and Forecast

3.3 Composites in the European Construction Market by Application

3.4: Composites in the European Construction Market by Manufacturing Process

3.5: Composites in the European Construction Market by Fiber Type

3.6: Composites in the European Construction Market by Resin Type



4. Competitor Analysis

4.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

4.2: Market Share Analysis

4.3: Operational Integration

4.4: Geographical Reach

4.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

5.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

5.2: Emerging Trends in the Composites in European Construction Market

5.3: Strategic Analysis



6. Company Profiles of Leading Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/biekag

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.