U.S. Home Durable Medical Equipment Market Analysis Report 2024-2030 Featuring Compass Health Brands, Invacare, Rotech Healthcare, Medline Industries, Masimo, and ResMed

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Home Durable Medical Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Region (West, Midwest, Northeast, Southwest, Southeast), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. home durable medical equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 20.39 billion by 2030 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The increasing acceptance of home care settings in the healthcare industry and the prevalence of hospital acquired infections (HAI) are significant factors driving the market growth.



The increasing incidence of HAI is increasing the demand for another healthcare setting to tackle the threat of HAIs. Home healthcare offers an alternative to hospitals owing to its convenience of treatment and the lesser threat of HAIs. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, that require regular patient monitoring are significantly contributing to the market growth. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, 1,918,030 new cancer cases and 609,360 new cancer deaths were estimated in the U.S. in 2022. Such a high prevalence of cancer is expected to increase the demand for regular monitoring from home care settings and drive market growth.

Similarly, the increasing focus of market players on developing innovative solutions to meet the demand of patients in home care settings is further contributing to the market growth. For instance, in June 2022, Belluscura PLC announced the launch of X-PLOR, a Bluetooth-enabled oxygen concentrator with the Nomad Health app that allows patients to track their breathing rates, oxygen usage, heart rate, blood oxygen saturation levels, and other parameters. Developing such innovative solutions is easing the country's use of home durable medical equipment (DME), thereby driving market growth.

U.S. Home Durable Medical Equipment Market Report Highlights

  • The increasing demand for home care settings in the country, owing to the convenience of treatment, the growing accessibility of innovative and easy-to-use home durable equipment, and the increasing geriatric population, is driving the market growth
  • In July 2021, Advanced Diabetes Supply acquired US Medical Supply (US MED) from H.I.G. Capital. US MED is one of the major distributors of Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGM) and medical supplies in the U.S. This acquisition aimed to increase the company's offering and quality of patient care

Company Profiles

  • Compass Health Brands
  • Invacare Corporation
  • Rotech Healthcare Inc.
  • Medline Industries, LP
  • Masimo
  • ResMed

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages65
Forecast Period2023 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$13.33 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$20.39 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.2%
Regions CoveredUnited States



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. U.S. Home Durable Medical Equipment Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1.1. Increasing Geriatric Population
3.2.1.2. Increasing Preference Towards Home Healthcare
3.2.1.3. Rise in Long-term Chronic Conditions
3.2.1.4. Increasing Advancements and Innovation
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1. High Equipment Cost
3.3. U.S. Home Durable Medical Equipment Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. U.S. Home Durable Medical Equipment Market Variables, Trends & Scope
4.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030
4.2. U.S. Home Durable Medical Equipment Market by Region Outlook
4.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030
4.4. U.S.
4.4.1. West
4.4.2. Midwest
4.4.3. Northeast
4.4.4. Southwest
4.4.5. Southeast

Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape
5.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
5.2. Company/Competition Categorization
5.3. Vendor Landscape
5.3.1. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners
5.3.2. Key Customers
5.3.3. Key Company Heat Map Analysis, 2023

