Huntington's Disease Pipeline Research 2024: Insights About 20+ Companies and 25+ Pipeline Drugs - Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type, Stage, Route of Administration, and Molecule Type

This report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in Huntington's disease pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



"Huntington's disease- Pipeline Insight, 2024" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Huntington's disease pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Huntington's disease treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Huntington's disease commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Huntington's disease collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Huntington's disease R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Huntington's disease.



This segment of the Huntington's disease report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Pridopidine: Prilenia Therapeutics



Pridopidine is an oral drug currently in development for the treatment of Huntington's disease and ALS. It is administered in a small easy-to-swallow capsule twice a day. Multiple clinical studies have been conducted providing important understanding about pridopidine's safety, mechanism of action, and efficacy.

Activation of the S1R by pridopidine enhances the clearance of toxic proteins, enhances energy production, and reduces cellular stress and inflammation. Studies in animal models and human cells show that pridopidine prevents neuronal cell death, and strengthens and enhances the connections between neurons. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's disease.



ANX005: Annexon



ANX005 is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that binds with high affinity to the complement C1q protein and inhibits initiation of the classical complement cascade. Given by intravenous infusion, the antibody is in development to treat autoimmune and neurodegenerative disorders. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's disease.



LPM3770164: Luye Pharma



LPM3770164 is a drug candidate being developed by Shandong Luye Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. It is a VMAT2 inhibitor, which is a type of medication that targets the vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) protein. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of development to treat Huntington's disease.



Huntington's disease: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Huntington's disease drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Huntington's disease. The companies which have their Huntington's disease drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Prilenia Therapeutics.

Prilenia Therapeutics

Annexon

Luye Pharma

Sage Therapeutics

Wave Life Sciences

UniQure Biopharma

Medesis Pharma

Spark therapeutics

ExoRNA Bioscience

Pridopidine

ANX005

LPM3770164

SAGE-718

WVE003

AMT 130

Nano P42T

Huntington's Disease therapy

ER2001

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

