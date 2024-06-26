GREATER GOOD CHARITIES JOINS FORCES WITH CHAMPION PETFOODS TO PROVIDE MORE THAN 3 MILLION PET MEALS TO HELP FAMILIES AND ANIMAL WELFARE ORGANIZATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Seattle, Wash., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Good Charities , a global nonprofit, teamed up with Champion Petfoods, which makes ORIJEN™ and ACANA™ dog and cat food, to provide more than 3 million pet meals to help animal welfare organizations and families facing economic hardships. This cat food donation will be distributed across eight states including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

“We are grateful to Champion Petfoods for helping us provide families and animal welfare organizations with assistance to care for their pets,” said Liz Baker, CEO for Greater Good Charities. “Pet food is one of the biggest expenses for shelters and rescue groups and no family should ever be forced to have to give up their pets because of an economic hardship.”

Champion Petfoods has a long history of giving back to local communities where it operates. “At Champion Petfoods, we see and recognize the countless organizations doing critical work in our communities, and this includes Greater Good Charities,” said Jess Eide, Chief People Officer at Champion Petfoods. “Coming together with Greater Good Charities made perfect sense – it’s a chance for us to support cats, dogs and pet parents and make an impact on our purpose, To Earn Pet Lover Trust Every Day so Pets Thrive for a Lifetime.”



Greater Good Charities’ GOODS Program operates on a hub and spoke model, delivering product to pre-vetted and trained Ambassador groups who then distribute the product to local end recipient groups in need. Local Ambassador groups that will distribute this donation include Michigan Humane, Columbus Humane, United Pet Fund, Tiggertown, 4 Paws Animal Rescue, Pet Project for Pets Wilton Manor, Pet Project for Pets Winter Haven, Pet Project for Pets Venice, Gateway Pet Guardians, Pennsylvania SPCA, Phoenix Dream Center, SOS Rescue, Henry’s House Feral Community and Atlanta Humane Society.



Recipients of the GOODS Program include, but are not limited to, pets (homeless and owned), families facing economic hardships, unhoused populations, military veterans, domestic violence survivors, victims of disasters, and displaced persons (DPs) or internally displaced persons (IDPs). The global nonprofit’s distribution network consists of thousands of charitable partners including animal welfare organizations, food banks, VA locations, and other qualified agencies.

Since 2011, Greater Good Charities has provided over 715 million pet meals and tens of millions of dollars in supplies to help people and pets across the world by acting as a centralized hub for donations and deliveries, trusted by domestic and international emergency response teams. To learn more, visit greatergoood.org.



About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a Four-Star rating on Charity Navigator and a Platinum Seal on GuideStar, has invested more than $750 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and TikTok.



About Champion Petfoods

Champion Petfoods is an award-winning pet food maker with a reputation of trust spanning over 35 years. Founded in a small town in Alberta, Canada, Champion has grown to be a key player in the premium pet food industry across three major global geographies. Our purpose; A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS provides the foundation for our highest aspirations as a company. And our Food Philosophy drives us to provide the highest quality in every ORIJEN™ and ACANA™ food we make for cats and dogs. We specialize in making foods that are Biologically Appropriate and all of our ingredients are selected from a carefully curated group of farmers, ranchers and fisheries, whom we know and trust. Our foods are crafted by passionate nutrition and health experts in world class kitchens, and as Pet Lovers ourselves, we strive for the highest quality and food safety in every food we make. To learn more, visit championpetfoods.com.