Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 36 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
26 June 2024
New employee-elected Board member in ROCKWOOL A/S
Today a by-election has been held for a Group-elected employee representative of the Board of Directors in ROCKWOOL A/S. The employees of ROCKWOOL have chosen that Janni Munkholm Nielsen shall represent them for the remaining election period until the Annual General Meeting in 2026, where new elections for employee-elected Board members will take place.
Janni Munkholm Nielsen now joins, Connie Enghus Theisen and Christian Westerberg, as employee-elected Board members in ROCKWOOL A/S.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
