Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 36 – 2024

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

26 June 2024

New employee-elected Board member in ROCKWOOL A/S

Today a by-election has been held for a Group-elected employee representative of the Board of Directors in ROCKWOOL A/S. The employees of ROCKWOOL have chosen that Janni Munkholm Nielsen shall represent them for the remaining election period until the Annual General Meeting in 2026, where new elections for employee-elected Board members will take place.

Janni Munkholm Nielsen now joins, Connie Enghus Theisen and Christian Westerberg, as employee-elected Board members in ROCKWOOL A/S.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

