CBIH Announces Strategic Advancements Initiated by Recently Appointed Director, Setting a New Paradigm and Driving Visionary Change

HOUSTON, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings (OTCMKTS: CBIH) is thrilled to introduce the groundbreaking strategies formulated by its freshly appointed Treasurer and Director, Mr. John Jones, who has facilitated a series of insightful discussions and established official communications between CBIH and a pioneering company in innovative product and packaging solutions for globally recognized brands.



As CBIH prepares for the manufacturing and distribution of its products, the potential collaboration might involve this entity acting as CBIH's product distributor, utilizing its expertise across various sectors such as retail, industrial packaging, manufacturing, production management, product marketing, fulfillment services, design services, and inventory management.

Our research and product design initiatives demand the collaboration of a superior manufacturer and distributor who shares our commitment to excellence. Partnering with a company of exceptional caliber ensures that our products not only meet but exceed industry standards, which would allow us to convert our products into revenue streams.

Mr. Jones, CBIH's Treasurer and Director, whose keen foresight has been invaluable to our company’s growth, remarks, “Our strategic planning has placed CBIH in an optimal position to commence the manufacturing and distribution of our products. We have diligently worked on securing the necessary resources that could establish essential partnerships. This particular company, boasting over 80 years of experience and ranking among the largest distributors in the U.S., exemplifies flawless operations and, with all things being equal, could align with our criteria for an ideal partnership.”

“It is evident that Mr. Jones has been instrumental in guiding a paradigm shift for CBIH. His mentorship and forward-looking perspective, combined with CBIH's thorough investigative efforts and clinical data compilation, indicate a move towards a novel approach.” underscores Dante Picazo, CBIH Director and CEO.

Looking ahead, CBIH is steadfast in its commitment to execute carefully crafted production schedules and tailor sales tactics to optimize the progress made. Focusing on these strategies, CBIH aims not only to convert years of accumulated expertise and medical research into tangible financial gains but also to pioneer the delivery of innovative, fresh, and alternative therapies at both state and national levels.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file at www.OTCmarkets.com.

