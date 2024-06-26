Nasdaq Copenhagen

Ringkjøbing Landbobank issues tier 2 capital

Ringkjøbing Landbobank issues tier 2 capital for a total amount of DKK 500 million with effect from 31 July 2024.

The capital issue has a maturity of 10.5 years with a first call (redemption) option after 5.5 years.

The interest for the entire term to maturity is agreed at a 3-month Cibor rate plus a margin of 200 basis points and with fixing of interest every three months.

The issue, which is unlisted, will be made as a private placement with an institutional investor. The issue is part of the bank’s ongoing capital planning.





