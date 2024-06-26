U.K. B2B Payments Market Report 2024, with AccessPay, ACI, Adflex, American Express, Banking Circle, Finastra, FIS, Fiserv, IBM, Mastercard, Montran, PayAlly, Ripple, Stripe, SWIFT, Visa & Wise

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2B Payments - UK Market: 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK B2B Payments research suite provides in-depth analysis and evaluation of what payment methods UK businesses are using to make B2B payments, and how emerging channels are changing the market.



The suite includes a data deliverable, sizing and providing key forecast data; comprising splits by payment channel for UK B2B payments. These payment channels include cash, cheques, cards, virtual cards, wire transfers and instant payments.



Also included is a complete assessment of the key trends, challenges, and recommendations for stakeholders. The research suite is a comprehensive tool for understanding this major market; allowing stakeholders to make better-informed decisions on future strategies in the UK B2B payments market.



Key Statistics

$2.8tn - Total UK B2B transaction value in 2024

$3.8tn - Total UK B2B transaction value in 2028

36% - 2024 to 2028 market growth

2024-2028 - Forecast period

Key Features

Market Landscape: Breakdown of the market by key segments including domestic and cross border, payment channels, value-added services, and value-added technologies. These sections further analyse the key elements of the B2B payments market, including emerging payment methods, on-demand additional services and transformative technologies. The research suite also contains analysis of the current landscape and future outlook of the B2B payments market.



Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and key findings within the UK B2B payments market, accompanied by key strategic recommendations for stakeholders.



Benchmark Industry Forecasts: The research suite includes a 5-year forecast into the UK B2B payments market, split by domestic and cross-border. The forecast also possesses splits by business size, and payment channel splits.



Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 17 B2B payments vendors operating in the UK market, via the Competitor Leaderboard:

AccessPay

ACI Worldwide

Adflex

American Express

Banking Circle

Finastra

FIS

Fiserv

IBM

Mastercard

Montran Corporation

PayAlly

Ripple

Stripe

SWIFT

Visa

Wise

Research Deliverables

Market Trends & Forecasts PDF Report - A comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, alongside strategic recommendations and a walk-through of the forecasts.

Interactive Forecast Excel - Full 5-year forecasts for every available market metric provided in Excel format.

Online Data Platform - Access the very latest data in the exclusive online data platform, harvest. All the data from Excel, with frequent updates and a more user-friendly interface.

