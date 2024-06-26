Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Wednesday, June 26, 2024 – 5.45 pm

ARGAN launched an urban logistics site

in Montpellier

End of May, ARGAN was delivered a new logistics site of 4,300 sq.m in the municipality of Castries, located a few kilometres at the North of Montpellier.

This new site is operated by a leading player of the mass retail distribution as part of a lease for a fixed-term of 6 years. This site is more particularly dedicated to the e-commerce business and to the home delivery to individual customers all over the metropolitan area of Montpellier, comprising more than 500,000 inhabitants.

Located along the A9 French highway, which links Béziers to Nîmes, the Castries site grants delivery access to the heart of Montpellier in 15 minutes and to the rest of the cities part of this metropolitan area in less than an hour.

The building has two halls dedicated to receiving and storing goods, as well as to preparing and to shipping orders. The multi-temperature site can handle the combination of a full range of products, from ambient temperature to goods at freezing (-25°C) or positive cold (2°C) atmosphere as well as fruits and vegetables (8°C). A block of offices of 500 sq.m is also part of this site.

Artificialisation reversal, renaturation and site turnaround: the key words of the project

The environmental aspect of the project was at the heart of ARGAN’s considerations.

The building was thus constructed on an impermeabilized site of 9,000 sq.m, which was until now dedicated to outdoor storage of building materials.

This operation that was developed by ADIM Occitanie – the subsidiary for real estate development of VINCI Construction – resulted in the artificialisation reversal of 3,000 sq.m of land surface in order to use it for water storage basins covering 2,750 sq.m and green spaces where 23 trees as well as many shrubs were planted to bring nature back to this site.

This project is also part of a site turnaround approach: ADIM Occitanie and Sogea Sud Bâtiment – another VINCI Construction subsidiary that conducted the works – have put a special emphasis on reusing the parts of the previously deconstructed building to carry out the project. In total, 36.7 tons of CO 2 equivalent were saved thanks to the recycling of the metallic roof framework, concrete retaining walls and finishing materials, as part of a partnership with the “MAS Réemploi association”

(a centre that recycles building materials in Montpellier).

