SMISS Asia Pacific 2024 Congress and training program

Press release Ecully, June 26, 2024 – 6 p.m.





Hands-on surgical training in Hong Kong

at the SMISS Asia Pacific 2024 Congress

The Spineway Group, a specialist in innovative implants for the treatment of severe spine disorders, participated in the 4th SMISS Asia Pacific congress, dedicated to minimally invasive surgery, held in Hong Kong on June 13 and 14. Spineway was a Bronze Sponsor of the event, where the Group presented its ESP (cervical and lumbar) prostheses through demonstrations and scientific papers, highlighting the growing interest in cervical and lumbar prostheses in this historic region for the Group.

This annual congress attracts surgeons from many Asian countries and has allowed Spineway to consolidate its presence, particularly in Hong Kong, where it has been marketing ESP disc prostheses for over seven years.

As an extension of this event and in addition to the scientific presentations, SMISS, in collaboration with the CUHK (Chinese University of Hong Kong), organized hands-on training sessions at the Orthopaedic Learning Centre anatomy laboratory of the Prince of Wales Hospital on June 16-24. During these practical training sessions, Spineway organized two workshops dedicated to training surgeons in total disc replacement, one with its cervical prostheses (CP-ESP), led by Dr. Philip Cheung (Matilda International Hospital), and the other with its lumbar prostheses (LP-ESP), led by Dr. Raymond Yip (Matilda International Hospital).





These courses, which are very popular with surgeons, allow professionals to perform surgeries to discover or perfect surgical techniques. This hands-on workshop was held in Hong Kong and was attended by approximately 20 Asian surgeons. It was also streamed over the Internet, subject to payment of a registration fee.

Spineway is continuing its sales and marketing initiatives to raise its profile among spine surgeons in high-potential areas. Its presence at a congress dedicated to minimally invasive surgery confirms the Group’s aim of becoming a major player in less invasive spine treatments.

Next event :

July 15, 2024 – H1 2024 revenue

SPINEWAY IS ELIGIBLE FOR PEA-SME (EQUITY SAVINGS PLANS FOR SMES)

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of independent distributors and derives more than 70% of its revenue from exports.

ISIN: FR001400BVK2 – ALSPW

