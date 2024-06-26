Senior Housing in India: Market Trends Analysis by Housing Units and Region 2024-2030 - A $3.23 Billion Opportunity by 2030, with 1BHKs Witnessing Significant Growth due to the Rising Cost of Living

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Senior Housing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Housing Units (1BHK, 2BHK, 3BHK, Independent Villas) and Region 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India senior housing market is anticipated to reach USD 3.23 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.78% from 2024 to 2030. Senior living facilities such as Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs) are gaining traction due to the increasing demand for senior living options. The demand for CCRCs is on the rise in India, driven by a growing senior population and the unique advantages these communities offer.







Moreover, several companies are engaging in partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and expansion strategies to enhance their market position. For instance, in May 2023, Emerald Haven Realty (TVS Emerald) and Columbia Pacific Communities joined forces to establish a collaborative endeavor, aiming to construct and manage a senior living residential project in Chennai. Situated on a substantial 2.7-acre plot in Thaiyur, the development intends to encompass 250 well-designed residences, featuring a combination of one- and two-bedroom homes.



India Senior Housing Market Report Highlights

Based on housing units, the 2BHK segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023 and expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period. The increasing popularity of 2BHK apartments among senior citizens in India's housing market is expected to have a substantial impact on the growth of the senior housing sector

The 1BHK segment is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the cost of living is an important factor for many seniors, especially those on fixed incomes or retirement funds, as a result many seniors preferred 1BHK over larger units such as 2BHK or higher

Southern region held the largest market share in 2023. This can be attributed to various factors such as higher percentage of senior housing projects in India are concentrated in southern cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Puducherry, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, and Mysore

In March 2023, Primus announced its strategic growth initiative to penetrate the booming Mumbai market. As part of this expansion, Primus plans to introduce an additional 2,000 units to its portfolio of senior living residences

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered India

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. India Senior Housing Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Investments in the Senior Housing Sector

3.2.1.2. Shift from Communicable to Lifestyle Diseases

3.2.1.3. Increasing Disposable Income

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Lack of Awareness and Understanding Among Seniors and their Families

3.2.2.2. Regulatory Constraints and Policy Uncertainties

3.3. Target Population Analysis

3.3.1. Age Group Analysis

3.3.2. Spending Capacity Analysis

3.3.3. Indian 45+ Affluent Population

3.3.4. NRI Population

3.4. Total Addressable Market Revenue Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

3.5. Estimates & Forecasts for Volume of Housing Units, 2018-2030 ('000)



Chapter 4. India Senior Housing Market Segment Analysis, by Housing Units, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.1. Definition and Scope

4.2. Housing Units Segment Dashboard

4.3. India Senior Housing Market, by Housing Units, 2018 to 2030

4.3.1. 1BHK

4.3.2. 2BHK

4.3.3. 3BHK

4.3.4. Independent Villas

Chapter 5. India Senior Housing Market Segment Analysis, by Regional, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Regional Segment Dashboard

5.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

5.3. India Senior Housing Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis by Regional, 2018 to 2030

5.3.1. South Region

5.3.2. West Region

5.3.3. North Region

5.3.4. East Region

5.3.5. Northeast Region

5.3.6. Central Region

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

6.2. Company/Competition Categorization

6.3. List of Key Companies

6.3.1. Columbia Pacific Communities

6.3.2. Vedaanta

6.3.3. Ashiana Housing Ltd.

6.3.4. Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd.

6.3.5. PRIMUS

6.3.6. AntaraSeniorCare

6.3.7. Advait Homes LLP

6.3.8. Saket Group

6.3.9. Prarambh Life

6.3.10. Brigade Enterprises Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b8twcs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment