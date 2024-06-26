Tevogen Bio Files Registration Statement for Previously Disclosed Securities; Does Not Relate to Any Previously Undisclosed New Issuances of Dilutive Securities

This new registration statement does not relate to any previously undisclosed new issuances of dilutive securities.



Includes issuance of shares underlying warrants originally issued in 2021, earnout shares previously registered on recent Registration Statement on Form S-4, and the resale of shares that are outstanding or issuable under previously disclosed securities.

WARREN, N.J., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (“Tevogen” or “Tevogen Bio”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy biotech pioneer developing off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T cell therapeutics in oncology, neurology, and virology, filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 on June 21, 2024, to register the issuance of previously disclosed shares of the Company’s common stock as well as the resale of shares of common stock and warrants by existing securityholders. This new registration statement does not relate to any previously undisclosed new issuances of dilutive securities.

Tevogen’s new registration statement relates to the issuance of shares of common stock upon the exercise of previously disclosed warrants and upon the achievement of stock price thresholds pursuant to previously disclosed earnout provisions contained in the merger agreement relating to the business combination between Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation (n/k/a Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.) and Tevogen Bio Inc. The warrants, which have an exercise price of $11.50 per share, were originally issued by Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation in 2021. The earnout shares, which require Tevogen’s common stock to reach a threshold price of at least $15.00 per share over a specified time period to trigger any issuance, were previously registered on the Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-274519) originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 14, 2023.

In addition, the registration statement relates to the resale by selling securityholders of warrants and shares of common stock that were issued or are issuable in connection with previously disclosed issuances of securities by the Company.

The new registration statement has not yet been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

