EPH European Property Holdings PLC (the ‘Company’) announces the Results of the Annual General Meeting

Results of the Annual General Meeting

held on 26 June 2024 at 11:00 AM, at Amathus Hotel, 75 Amathounta Avenue, 4532 Limassol, Cyprus

26 June 2024, Limassol, Cyprus I Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

EPH European Property Holdings PLC held its Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) on 26 June 2024.

Gustav Stenbolt was elected by the Board of Directors to be the Chairman of the AGM and declared the meeting open at 11am (Cyprus Time). In accordance with the provisions of the Company's Articles of Association, a quorum was present. The Chairman requested that the Notice and the Agenda be considered as read and the AGM consented.

Following the above, the AGM proceeded with the following ordinary businesses:

The Annual Report

The Management Reports, the Audited Annual Financial Statements of the Company and the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended

31 December 2023 and the Auditors’ Reports (by Deloitte AG, Switzerland and by Primus Audit & Tax, Cyprus) were considered as submitted and read.

Appointment of Auditors

After consideration of the recommendations of the Board of Directors, Deloitte AG, Zurich, Switzerland together with Primus Audit & Tax, Cyprus were appointed as auditors of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company were authorised to determine the exact terms of engagement of the auditors of the Company and to fix their remuneration.

Dividends

The Company acknowledged and considered the Board’s decision to not declare a dividend from the profits resulting from the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

