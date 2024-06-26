NSC Alert: Monsey Law Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Renews Investigation of Officers and Directors of Norfolk Southern Corporation for Potential Violations of Delaware Law In Connection With Train Derailment

MONSEY, N.Y., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP has renewed its investigation into whether the officers and directors of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) (“NSC”) breached their fiduciary duties under Delaware law in connection with the fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 3, 2023, that spewed toxic chemicals into the surrounding communities.

We are renewing our investigation following yesterday’s announcement by the National Safety Transportation Board indicating, among other findings, that NSC’s standard operating procedures and excessive spacing between detectors prevented the train crew from receiving adequate warning of an overheated wheel bearing in time to stop the train before the derailment.

NTSB investigators also said the decision by the local incident commander three days after the derailment to conduct a vent and burn of the contents of the tank cars carrying vinyl chloride monomer was based on incomplete and misleading information provided by Norfolk Southern officials and contractors.

