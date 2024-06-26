Progyny, Inc. to Host 2024 Inaugural Investor Day

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a transformative fertility, family building, and women’s health benefits solution, today announced that it will host its inaugural Investor Day in New York City on Monday, August 12, 2024, from 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time until approximately 1:00 P.M. Eastern Time.



Progyny’s executives, along with other members of the senior leadership team, will present an overview of the Company’s business and its growth opportunities. During the meeting, there will be time allotted for live Q&A as well.

Due to space restrictions, the Company is prioritizing in-person attendance to no more than two representatives per firm. Accordingly, registration to attend the meeting in-person is required and interested parties are asked to submit their request and details to InvestorDay@progyny.com. A confirmation will then be returned to acknowledge each registration.

A live audiocast and replay will be available from the Events and Presentations section of Progyny’s website at http://investors.progyny.com.

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a transformative fertility, family building and women’s health benefits solution, trusted by the nation’s leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive, and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Investors:

James Hart

investors@progyny.com

Media:

Selena Yang

media@progyny.com