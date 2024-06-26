TVO Honours Peter A. Herrndorf

Toronto, Ontario, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a special ceremony yesterday, TVO Media Education Group (TVO) celebrated the contributions and impact of former TVO chair and CEO, Peter A. Herrndorf with the dedication of the TVO studio control in his name.

Hosted by Steve Paikin, from TVO’s The Agenda With Steve Paikin, the ceremony included thoughtful and heartfelt memories shared by former colleagues and the Honourable Bob Rae, Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, who as premier of Ontario in the 1990s, hired Mr. Herrndorf to be the chair and CEO of TVO, was on hand and shared his memories about Mr. Herrndorf’s legacy.

“We were lucky to have Peter’s leadership and strategic vision as he pushed TVO to new heights,” says Jeffrey L. Orridge, CEO of TVO. “Peter’s lasting imprint on TVO is still felt today and I am honoured to recognize Peter with this dedication.”

In addition to Peter’s family and friends, there were other notable guests present at the event, including the Right Honourable David Johnston, former governor general, and Isabel Bassett, former chair and CEO of TVO and Mr. Herrndorf’s successor.

Eva Czigler, Mr. Herrndorf’s wife, attended the ceremony with their children, Katherine and Matthew Herrndorf, and Mr. Herrndorf‘s sister Kiki Delaney. Ms. Czigler spoke during the dedication about Mr. Herrndorf’s passion for public broadcasting and the people he worked with.

“Peter’s favourite place at TVO was the control room. He revelled in its energy and loved watching the magic happen as Studio 2 was recorded,” shared Ms. Czigler. “This was the beating heart of the place, he often said. To have this control room dedicated in his honour is deeply meaningful for his family."

TVO saw a dramatic increase in viewership during Mr. Herrndorf’s tenure as chairman and CEO from 1992 to 1999. He was instrumental in introducing Studio 2, the first nightly current affairs series in TVO’s history. The Peter A. Herrndorf Control Room will continue to play an important role in the creation of TVO programs, such as the flagship current affairs series, The Agenda With Steve Paikin.

