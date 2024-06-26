New Podcast on Innovative Autism and Other Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Care Launches Today

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Known for research and clinical innovation that challenges the status quo in developmental disabilities care, many people over the past few years have been asking, “what’s up with Catalight?”

So much so that Catalight, one of the largest behavioral health networks in the United States, decided to launch a podcast to answer that very question while reaching beyond its own walls and into the industry to discuss the future of autism and other intellectual and developmental disability (I/DD) care.

"What's Up With Catalight!,” hosted by the non-profit's Vice President of Clinical Excellence Lindsey Sneed, Ph.D., BCBA-D, premieres today on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

The podcast promises to be a groundbreaking series that delves into the world of autism and other developmental disabilities, offering listeners an insider’s perspective on person-centered care, innovative treatment options and the transformative work being done at Catalight and elsewhere. Each episode features in-depth conversations with experts, caregivers and individuals who are at the forefront of advancing care and research in developmental disabilities.

A leading non-profit, Catalight is committed to reshaping the landscape of developmental disability care through treatment options, services, advocacy and educational resources. At its core, the podcast will highlight practitioners and caregivers who strive to enhance the wellbeing of the individuals in their care while increasing access, fostering inclusion, empowering through choice, promoting independence and asserting dignity for those with developmental disabilities and their families.

Dr. Sneed, a 15-year expert in the field who specializes in the development of new care models with a focused interest in parent-mediated interventions, will guide listeners through compelling discussions that explore pioneering approaches and recent research advancements.

"I'm excited to introduce 'What's Up With Catalight!' and invite our audience to join us on this journey," said Dr. Sneed. "I hope for this to be a platform full of conversations that illuminate and inspire. Together with my guests, we want to share the remarkable stories and innovations that are advancing care and bringing us closer to a brighter future for people with developmental disabilities.”

To subscribe and listen to "What's Up With Catalight!," visit Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Episodes can also be found on the Catalight podcast page and YouTube channel. Join Dr. Sneed in exploring the intersection of compassion and innovation in developmental disability care.





About Catalight

Catalight breaks down barriers and biases to create a more equitable world so people with developmental disabilities can choose their path. Catalight provides access to innovative, individualized care services, clinical research and advocacy — all powered by intelligent technology. Through the work of affiliate partners, Easterseals Hawaii and Easterseals Northern California, Catalight and its family of companies support people with developmental disabilities and their families across their care journey.

The Catalight family of companies is one of the largest behavioral health networks in the nation with more than 14,000 practitioners serving 20,000 clients and families every day. Backed by more than a decade of experience and a multidisciplinary team of clinicians, we are reimagining the way people with developmental disabilities and their families experience healthcare. Catalight’s goal is to ensure that individuals and families receive timely access to evidence-based treatment, including naturalistic developmental and language-based services, applied behavior analysis, occupational therapy and speech therapy.

Contact:

Keith Ferguson

Catalight

Director of Communications and Marketing

keith.ferguson@catalight.com

925-532-9615

