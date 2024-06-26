Conn’s, Inc. Announces Receipt of Delinquency Notification Letter from Nasdaq

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) (“Conn’s” or the “Company”), a specialty retailer of home goods, including furniture and mattresses, appliances, and consumer electronics, today announced that on June 20, 2024, it received a delinquency notification letter (the “Notice”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule") because of the Company’s delay in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2024 (the “Form 10-Q”) by the applicable due date required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market.



The Notice states that the Company has 60 days, or until August 19, 2024, to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with the Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan to regain compliance, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to 180 calendar days from the prescribed due date of the Form 10-Q, or until December 16, 2024, to file the Form 10-Q to regain compliance; however, there can be no assurance that these events will occur.

About Conn’s, Inc.

Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) is a specialty retailer of home goods, including furniture and mattresses, appliances and consumer electronics. With over 550 stores across 15 states and online at Conns.com and Badcock.com, our approximately 4,000 employees strive to help all customers create a home they love through access to high-quality products, next-day delivery and personalized payment options, including our flexible, in-house credit program. Additional information can be found by visiting our investor relations website at ir.conns.com and social channels (@connshomeplus/@badcockfurniture on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, and LinkedIn).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

