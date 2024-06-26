Penfund Announces Launch of New Senior Debt Fund

TORONTO, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penfund is pleased to announce the first close of its new senior debt fund, Penfund Prime (“Prime”). Prime will provide unitranche and senior term loans to middle market North American borrowers. Penfund will leverage 25+ years of experience investing in best-in-class businesses within the automotive aftermarket, financial services, healthcare, distribution and consumer staple sectors. The new strategy will complement Penfund’s existing junior capital platform by expanding the range of capital solutions available to borrowers.



Penfund is grateful for the support and partnership of both new and long-standing investors. “We are excited to launch our senior debt platform which marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide innovative and reliable capital solutions to meet the evolving needs of both borrowers and investors,” stated Richard Bradlow, a Partner at Penfund.

Joe Mattina, a Partner at Penfund, added, “This marks a significant development for Penfund. Our ability to provide borrowers with both senior and junior capital solutions meaningfully enhances our value proposition to sponsor partners going forward.”

About Penfund

Penfund is a leading provider of capital to middle market companies throughout North America. The firm is actively investing both senior and junior capital through Prime and Penfund Capital Fund VII. Penfund manages funds sourced from pension funds, insurance companies, banks, family offices and high-net-worth individuals located in Canada, the United States, the Middle East, and Europe. Penfund has invested more than C$3.0 billion in over 225 companies since its establishment. Assets under management are approximately C$3.0 billion.

