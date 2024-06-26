Seniors Proudly Celebrate Canada’s Birthday

TORONTO, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canada’s birthday approaches, seniors at All Seniors Care residences across the country are gearing up to celebrate in style. This year, the festivities will kick off on Thursday, June 27th, with "Hang Your Flag Day," where residents will hang Canadian flags from their balconies.

The Canada Day festivities will peak on Monday, July 1st with a series of engaging activities designed to bring joy and foster camaraderie among residents. The day will start with a "We Love Canada Scavenger Hunt," where participants will search for items that celebrate Canadian culture and heritage. This will be followed by a spirited game of "Canada Day True or False," testing residents' knowledge of Canadian history, culture, and fun facts. As the day turns to evening, local Canada Day fireworks will be broadcast in residence theatres for all to enjoy. For those interested, there may also be an opportunity to visit the fireworks in person.

"Our Canada Day celebrations are a wonderful opportunity for people to come together and express their national pride," said Lily Goodman, COO of All Seniors Care. "By engaging in these activities, we not only honour our country's rich heritage but also strengthen the sense of community that makes our residences so special."

At All Seniors Care, we believe that active participation in events like these is crucial for maintaining a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle. Whether our residents are hanging flags, participating in activities, or simply enjoying the celebrations, being involved fosters a sense of belonging and well-being.

The red maple leaf will be prominently featured as residents join together in these collective and inspiring testaments to our national pride. To capture this occasion, photos and videos of the flag-adorned buildings will be shared on Facebook. www.facebook.com/allseniorscare

Canada Day is not just about celebrating our country, but also about reflecting on what it means to be Canadian. It’s a time to appreciate our cultural diversity and the strong sense of community that defines us. Join us in celebrating Canada’s birthday and showcasing the pride and spirit of our senior residents. Happy Canada Day!

Event Dates and Times: Please note that times for the events may vary by residence. For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Bruce Lillie at news@allseniorscare.com.