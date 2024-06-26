Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC Announces Risk Rating Changes for Certain Funds

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC (“Dimensional Canada ULC”), the manager of the Dimensional Funds, today announced that it is changing the risk rating associated with the following fund, as set out below:



Fund Name Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating DFA Global 40EQ-60FI Portfolio Low Low to Medium

The change to the risk rating of the fund is a result of a determination by Dimensional Canada ULC in accordance with the fund’s risk classification methodology. No material changes have been made to the investment objectives or strategies of the fund. The standardized risk classification methodology used by Dimensional Canada ULC to identify the investment risk level of the funds within the Dimensional Funds is available on request by calling us collect at 604-685-1633, emailing us at info@dfacanada.com, or writing to us at 745 Thurlow Street, Suite 2110, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 0C5.

This change will be reflected in the renewal Fund Facts for the Dimensional Funds, which are expected to be filed on or about July 1, 2024. Additional information regarding the Dimensional Funds can be found in the Simplified Prospectus and the Fund Facts for the Dimensional Funds, available on our website at https://www.dimensional.com/ca-en/document-center and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the Simplified Prospectus and the Fund Facts before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their value changes frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Contact:

Taylor Smith, Dimensional

(512) 306-4389

taylor.smith@dimensional.com