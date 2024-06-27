Novotech Appoints Dr. Ian Braithwaite as Vice President, Global Project Management to Lead World-Class Clinical Program Operations

BOSTON, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novotech, the global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) that partners with biotech companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics at every phase, has appointed Dr. Ian Braithwaite as Vice President, Global Project Management.



Novotech COO Michael Stibilj welcomed Dr. Braithwaite to the team, stating “Ian brings exceptional leadership and a strategic clinical background which will be pivotal in advancing our project management efforts.”

“He also brings extensive expertise in designing, implementing, and delivering global clinical programs, across various therapeutic areas, including oncology and rare diseases,” Stibilj said.

Dr. Braithwaite previously held several global roles, most recently as Senior Vice President & Therapeutic Business Unit Head at Worldwide Clinical Trials, where he demonstrated his ability to develop and implement business strategy, drive operational excellence, profitability and client satisfaction.

Prior to this, Dr. Braithwaite held senior leadership positions at other renowned organizations, including INC Research and PPD/Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he was instrumental in strategic growth initiatives and the development of clinical trial portfolios.

Ian expressed his delight to be joining Novotech and said he was honored to lead Global Project Management as the organization continues to expand its global footprint and capabilities to support its existing and future biotech clients.

Dr. Braithwaite remarked "I was drawn to Novotech by the team’s energy, passion and commitment to project delivery excellence throughout all phases of clinical development. I'm even more excited by the prospect of working with a group of dedicated professionals to deliver high quality global studies for the benefit of patients and our clients."

Dr. Baithwaite earned an Honours Degree and PhD in Pharmacology and Therapeutics at the University of Liverpool. He also holds a Post graduate Diploma in Clinical Science from the Welsh School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ian-braithwaite-46259011/

About Novotech Novotech-CRO.com

Founded in 1997, Novotech is a global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) focused on partnering with biotech companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics at every phase.

Recognized for its industry-leading contributions, Novotech has received numerous prestigious awards, including the CRO Leadership Award 2023, the Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Excellence 2023, the Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award since 2006.

The Company offers a comprehensive suite of services including laboratories, Phase I facilities, drug development consulting, regulatory expertise, and has experience with over 5,000 clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. With a presence in 34 office locations and a dedicated team of 3,000+ professionals worldwide, Novotech is a trusted end-to-end strategic partner of choice.

For more information or to speak to an expert team member visit www.Novotech-CRO.com